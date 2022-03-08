Many of us don’t pay attention to our pee, but this is a big mistake. According to experts, in fact, observing the color and characteristics of urine, one could have a lot of information about one’s health.

We could have health problems, in fact, if our pee were this color. Another aspect to monitor is the appearance of foam when urinating.

This happens much more often than you might think, only that many people don’t notice it because they don’t observe their own pee. Instead it would be important to learn how to do it, because this could be the wake-up call of 2 very serious health problems.

Not just a quick urination

Most of the time, this happens because we pee very quickly.

This can result in the formation of a frothy part, but in other cases it could signal that we drink too little water. Few, in fact, know that this is the ideal number of glasses of water to drink during meals.

Remember, in fact, that hydrating your body is essential, because, through the urine, we purify the kidneys and the body.

Let’s not underestimate foamy urine because it could be the warning sign of these 2 very serious pathologies

In other cases, however, this could depend on the presence of proteins that would indicate some disease in progress. This is why it is important to always consult your doctor.

Among the conditions that could be linked to this problem are amyloidosis or multiple myeloma.

It’s about antibodies

The latter, as reported by Humanitas, is a tumor that affects particular cells, called plasma cells, and contained in the bone marrow. These would have the task of giving rise to the antibodies necessary to fight infections.

This disease would involve the production of particular substances that would alter the normal functioning of the body. Among the consequences there could also be greater bone fragility, therefore a greater likelihood of pain and fractures.

It could also signal this pathology

Amyloidosis, on the other hand, would indicate a group of serious and rare conditions, given by the presence of abnormal proteins scattered throughout the body. This situation could be localized to only one part of the body or affect several organs.

In the worst cases, amyloidosis could partially or totally compromise the affected organ and this could weigh more or less heavily on health.

We do not underestimate foamy urine, therefore, but we learn to observe our body and listen to the signals it sends us.

We also remind you that it is important to keep your health under control, undergoing regular medical checks.