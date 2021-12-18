In a few days the new year will enter the lives of all of us and we will put another 12 months behind us. We will all be one year older from January 1st. With the passing of age, the decay of the organism is inevitable. This is more felt from the age of 40. The brain will also suffer from inevitable aging as we age. To keep our body in shape we rely on the gym, perhaps on aesthetics, certainly on healthy habits of life. But how to keep our brains as young and functioning as possible? Dementia is terrible and you don’t have to wait for Alzheimer’s to put prevention measures in place.

Let’s not wait for Alzheimer’s, we could try to tackle dementia and brain aging in this way

To keep the brain young it is necessary to start from a young age to put in place a series of preventive measures. We don’t have to wait for the first signs of brain aging, such as decreased memory or poor concentration, to try to fight these pathologies. Better to intervene much earlier by implementing a series of prevention measures. Those who want to keep the brain faculties in perfect working order should acquire healthy habits, which will give many benefits as we age.

These behaviors are very simple to implement and over time they will also become natural. Keeping your mind always trained is the first advice given by the doctors of Humanitas Neuro Center. Those who want to maintain brain growth must perform challenging new tasks, outside of normal daily and routine activities. They should be creative activities, which can range from puzzle games, to the hobby of cooking or gardening. For example, at Christmas, here’s what to buy to help the brain increase memory, concentration and mental capacity.

A balanced diet is a fundamental habit to keep the brain in shape at all times. A balanced diet consists of foods that contain neuroprotective substances on a daily basis, such as nuts and pumpkin seeds rich in omega 3 and 6. Grains are another food that anyone should consume every day, along with leafy vegetables rich in vitamin C Science tells us that these are the 6 best brain foods that increase happiness and serenity and that could fight anxiety and depression. For researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, the Mind Diet could reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer’s.

The great enemies

Alcohol is a great enemy of the brain, as is smoking. Doctors advise not to abuse alcohol and to totally eliminate smoking that would favor neurodegenerative diseases. Good sleep would also help keep the brain fit. To overcome insomnia it is better not to have dinner too late and have lighter meals and off your smartphone before bedtime.

Hearing plays a very important role in the health of our brain capacities. According to some studies, those with hearing problems have a greater risk of up to 40% of premature deterioration of the brain faculties. So it is better to protect your ears from continuous loud noises and listen to music at an average volume, however no higher than 40 decibels.

Physical activity also plays an important role in fighting brain aging. For example, science tells us that this particular winter discipline is a great ally of heart and brain. So, let’s not wait for Alzheimer’s, we could try to tackle dementia and brain aging in this way.