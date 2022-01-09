There are traditional Italian dishes that immediately make you think of family, Sunday lunches and grandmother’s recipes. The first of these is definitely lasagna: a simple and complete dish, always capable of brightening up a new day.

Among all the possible versions of lasagna, however, today we are going to describe one based on saffron and a mix of cheeses that makes it truly special and unique. So, let’s pamper ourselves with a little taste and goodness thanks to this variant of lasagna, simply fantastic.

All the ingredients for our delicious recipe

250 grams of thin fresh lasagna;

200 grams of sweet gorgonzola;

100 grams of mozzarella;

100 grams of grated Parmesan cheese;

2 sachets of saffron;

fresh basil;

50 grams of flour 0;

600 ml of milk;

extra virgin olive oil;

nutmeg;

salt and pepper.

First we prepare the béchamel by heating the milk over low heat in a saucepan.

In a separate saucepan, heat some oil for a few seconds, then add the flour and mix everything with a wooden ladle. Gradually add the hot milk and mix it well so as not to form lumps. Then season with salt, a grated nutmeg and let it boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

Then cut the gorgonzola into small pieces and add it to the béchamel. Stirring well, keep the heat low until it has melted, add the saffron and continue cooking for 2 minutes.

At this point, spread a baking dish with a few tablespoons of the béchamel and cheese mixture. Then we arrange the first layer of lasagna, add more ladles of the mixture, a little chopped mozzarella and finally a sprinkle of grated Parmesan. We repeat the process creating several layers until we have used up all the ingredients. The final part must be formed by the mixture of béchamel and parmesan in order to create that delicious crust.

After this preparation, put the lasagna in a preheated oven at 180 ° C and let it cook for about 20 minutes. Once this time has passed, use the grill function and leave everything to brown for about 5-10 minutes.

As soon as the surface is golden brown and a thin crust has also appeared, take the lasagna out of the oven and serve it hot. The result will be a special and unique dish, capable of surprising even the most refined palate.

