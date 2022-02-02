let’s rediscover Tom Cruise’s films before the Amazon Prime Video series

The trailer for the Jack Reacher TV series has promised a new version of the famous character created by writer Lee Childalready played on the big screen by Tom Cruise in a two-film series.

The first episode is Jack Reacher – The Ultimate Proofreleased in 2012 on a screenplay based on Lee Child’s novel of the same name: the film marked the return to director Christopher McQuarrie (twelve years after debuting with The ways of violence), on his second collaboration with Tom Cruise (after writing the script for Operation Valkyrie). The partnership, which continues today with the saga of Mission: Impossible, would have given birth to un gripping investigative noir thrillerpromoted by critics and the public with a good collection on a global level compared to a limited budget.

Success would have given way to the sequel, Jack Reacher – Point of no returnreleased in 2016 directed by Edward Zwick, Academy Award-winning director as producer of Shakespeare in Love and former collaborator of Tom Cruise in The last samurai. The film is the film adaptation of the 2013 novel ‘Point of No Return’obviously always written by Lee Child, but he was unable to replicate the numbers of the original chapter neither in terms of critical appreciation nor above all from the point of view of the box office (lower receipts with a higher budget).

Due to the failure of Point of no return plans for a third movie with Tom Cruise were shelvedwhich brings us straight to Amazon Prime’s Jack Reacher TV series, which debuts February 4 on the Prime Video platform: the show will be based on the novel Dangerous areaChild’s debut novel and the very first chapter in the literary saga of the military detective.

