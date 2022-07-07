Let’s replace! Amber replaced by Emilia Clarke in Aquaman

Amber Heard already has a new replacement for “Aquaman”And it is Emilia Clarke an excellent actress who has played wonderful films.

And it is that for a long time it was believed that they were only rumours, but after the trial of Johnny Depp, against his former partner Amber Heard; it was confirmed that the Warner Bros. franchise was already planning to change actresses for the role of Mera, due to the lack of a bad working relationship with Jason Momoa.

Therefore, after Depp’s victory in the trial, Heard’s career increasingly, it is more likely that she will be replaced as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Heard’s character participated in Justice League, and had a leading role in “Aquaman”; but the happiness of the actress would not last long. Well, the same month of release, the lawsuit against Depp began.

Goodbye Amber Heard!

Now, a new report revives the old rumors that the actress will be replaced by Emilia Clarke; which has starred in excellent films such as: «Terminator Genisys», «Me Before You», «Last Christmas: Another chance to love».

According to Geekosity, now that Heard has lost her mind and her career is ruined, Warner Bros. Discovery is already looking for Clarke to play Mera.

It should be noted that the chemistry between Clarke and Jason Momoa managed to be seen thanks to “Game of Thrones”; where they played Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo, one of the couples most loved by fans.

Also, We will see Clarke soon also in «Secret Invasion», from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; an exclusive series on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

