let’s reveal what’s in the package

Iliad suggests the Christmas gift to be found under the Tree, a new Sim with a very particular character. Let’s reveal the details of the magical Christmas gift.

Undecided on what to give on Christmas day? Iliad proposes a solution capable of satisfying especially the very young. Let’s talk about one Sim purchasable in the supermarkets Carrefour, Sigma, Conad and Todis but also in the Iperstore Feltrinelli, Mondadori, Snai, Il Gigante, Pam and Conforama and in many other structures that sell electronic items and books. Let’s find out how it works and how to activate the card.

Iliad, a Sim as a Christmas present

Iliad has created a Sim that is not activated when you buy it but can be given as a gift to anyone you want. The sales channel is Iliad Express already present in more than two thousand points of sale throughout Italy. The French company has put in place another setback against its rivals Vodafone, WindTre, HoMobile and Tim.

Anyone wishing to proceed with the purchase of the Christmas gift can go to an Iliad store and also buy the Sim cash. Activation can be carried out subsequently electronically or physically. The expense to be faced will be 19.98 euros. The amount includes the activation plus the first paid month of the offer. The recipient of the gift after receiving the Sim will be able to proceed with the activation using the Qr Code.

The details of the procedure

Upon purchase, the buyer will receive a receipt where you can view the PIN access to the card. The recipient will have to use the PIN to activate the Sim after entering the company’s website. In addition to the code it will be necessary to enter the serial ICCID composed of 19 digits that can be viewed on the back of the SIM. Registration will require you to pass some simple steps at the end of which the activation will be complete.

It is useful to know what the offer is foreseen in conjunction with the purchase of the Iliad Christmas gift. It is about Iliad Flash 150 which includes 150 gb of data traffic per month – even in 5G – unlimited minutes to all national mobile numbers and national landlines, unlimited calls to some foreign numbers and unlimited text messages to all. The cost of the offer is of 9.99 euros per month.