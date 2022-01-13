It often happens, especially when you get up abruptly from a chair or bed, to experience a feeling of dizziness and disorientation. This problem, which afflicts a good part of Italians, is caused by a sudden drop in pressure.

Although in healthy people, hypotension can cause at most some dizziness or fainting, in severe cases it could be a symptom of far more serious complications.

So let’s say enough of dizziness and pressure drops by learning to recognize their causes and prevention.

Some Causes of Blood Pressure

A drop in blood pressure is nothing more than a change in blood pressure, due to a sudden change in body position. For example, this can happen when you get to your feet quickly from a seated position or when you kneel abruptly.

But the same reaction can also be caused by other different conditions: one of these could be pregnancy, which causes changes in the cardiovascular system; or some heart problems such as bradycardia or heart valve problems; then also dehydration or excessive use of diuretics; while, in some serious cases, also the deficiency of some elements such as vitamin B-12 and folic acid. Whatever the reason, self-diagnosis is never a wise solution and if you suffer from these problems, you should immediately contact your doctor. But how can we do, in our own small way, to alleviate these ailments and prevent unpleasant inconveniences?

Let’s say enough of dizziness and pressure drops by learning to recognize their causes and prevention

First of all, to prevent the disturbances deriving from a predisposition to pressure drops, we will always have to get up slowly, never making sudden shots. Another trick could then also be to raise the head position when sleeping, using two pillows instead of just one. Then we could also avoid eating too large and heavy meals, but replace them with some lighter and more frequent ones. Perhaps we will also be able to follow these with a moment of rest while lying down or sitting down, always remembering to hydrate ourselves well.

In any case, if we suffer from this type of problem, we will always have to avoid bowing or changing the position of the body suddenly. In the same way, it would be preferable to always alternate position, avoiding sitting or standing too long. Finally, paying attention to nutrition, it will be better to eliminate caffeine and alcohol, especially in the evening or in any case before going to sleep.

Deepening

We pay attention to these symptoms which can be the cause of stomach pain and gastritis