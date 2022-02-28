“Let’s see if FIFA has the balls to eliminate Russia”

Wojciech Szczesny charges again against Russia. The goalkeeper of Juventus and Poland had positioned himself against playing the playoff for the World Cup in Qatar against the Russians due to the dramatic events in Ukraine with a long message on Instagram: “My wife is Ukrainian, my son has Ukrainian blood, and many of my workers are, all fantastic people. Seeing the suffering and fear on their faces makes me think that I cannot remain silent as if It was nothing. Putin has declared war on all the values ​​that Europe represents. On March 26 we would have had to play against Russia, and although my heart breaks as I write it, my conscience does not allow me to play. I refuse to play against players who represent the values ​​and principles of Russia, I refuse to be on the pitch listening to the Russian anthem.”

After the victory at Empoli, the goalkeeper reiterated his position before the ‘DAZN’ cameras: “I decided not to play and I’m glad my teammates did the same. If they punish us with the game lost, we will accept it with our heads held highknowing that it was the right decision. Having said that, we hope that the match will not be played and that Russia will be eliminated from the World Cup.”

Szczesny sent a very strong message to FIFA: “We players are not just here to celebrate if we win a game, if something like this happens we have to speak up. Now we will see if FIFA will have the balls to punish Russia by eliminating it from the World Cup, but I don’t think it will happen“.