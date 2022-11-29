“Let’s see if I miss something”

The ex-forward of Real Madrid and Barça Ronaldo Nazario He is still a football myth and, of course, he is in Brazil, a country that venerates what is still its top scorer in the history of the World Cups.

Proof of this is the nice gesture made by the Real Madrid striker Rodrygo Goesone of the strikers who now defend the Canarinha in the World Cup in Qatar.

During an interview in which Ronaldo worked as a journalistboth chatted easily and commented on their impressions after the victory of Brazil against Switzerland (1-0), which ensured the pass of the Tite team to the round of 16.

At the end of that interview, Rodrygo took advantage of the moment to rub Ronaldo’s legs, at first surprised by the gesture and then burst out laughing.

“Let’s see if something sticks to me,” joked Rodrygo, who after obtaining that “mana” from the legs of the Phenomenon rubbed his own to “smear” them with that magical ointment he had the historical 9 of the Brazilian team. The gesture quickly went viral on social media.

Ronaldo, winner of the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002, is the top scorer in the history of Brazil in the World Cups, having scored 15 goals in four championships: USA 1994; France 1998; Korea and Japan 2002; Germany 2006.

He is also the second top scorer of history in World Cupsonly surpassed by the 16 goals scored by the German Miroslav Klose.