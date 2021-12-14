“Let’s see if we can recover Smalling, Ibanez and Zaniolo. I’m an emergency coach, in other parts I was used to suffering less”

In the post game of Rome-Spezia, spoke José Mourinho.

José Mourinho on Sky Sport

The most positive element?

“I liked the two corner goals, yesterday I trained them for 20-25 minutes and I like to score two goals like this. I like the result, but I don’t like how we played. The game was not difficult to close and from the middle of the first half we gave away the game and lost a lot of easy balls, we never had good ball circulation and space creation. It wasn’t difficult to play against Spezia at that moment. Then we improved in the second half, but after the 2-0 I liked the effort of some players who remained on the pitch with so many difficulties, like Ibanez, but I didn’t like how we managed the game, without closing it. Then after the exit of Smalling everything changes, with Cristante behind, the team is tired, especially the two full backs. We let Spezia enter the game and let them play until the end “.

Are Smalling, Ibanez and Zaniolo recoverable for Atalanta?

“We see. Ibanez remained on the field, Smalling was out. They are two players with different characters, Smalling has heard something, Ibanez always plays. I hope it is more a question of tiredness. Atalanta is a top team, with a large squad. Will be difficult. For Zaniolo I don’t know, he didn’t have a major injury, but let’s see. It will be tough with Atalanta, as well as with Sampdoria ”.

Where does the team’s growth come from?

“I say that in a season without injuries, without suspensions and without fatigue, we have the potential to have a good team. A team that cannot play for the title, but still for more important goals than now. In a season, however, there are injuries, cards and we look like a team of killers given the cards we get, and an accumulated fatigue because the squad is tight. I need help from the market, it will not be in January but later on. We have to recover the experienced players and also make the young players grow. I am critical because I want to be calm on the bench, not anxious until the 90 ‘like today. Pellegrini, Zaniolo, Mancini, El Shaarawy were missing: they are too many absences and in a squad like ours they weigh. So I look to the three points and I wish Thiago Motta to have the strength to reach his goals with Spezia “.

What did you say to Thiago Motta and what do you feel like a master towards him?

“In nothing, I don’t feel like a master even towards the coaches who years ago were my players. I just have more experience on the bench and with people like Thiago, Stankovic, Shevchenko, I always tell him that it will be difficult to train players of their level. It will be tough, but it will be a difficult experience. I asked Thiago if he liked him and he said yes and then I told him to go ahead because he has talent ”.

Mourinho to DAZN

The match?

“Even with the 2-0, we never had control of the match. We have so many problems, it is obvious, when Smalling comes out and Cristante has to retreat it is not easy and the team suffers. On the bench, even with the 2-0, I felt that it was not closed. I had too young a bench, it’s not easy for them. The moment is difficult, so the three points are important despite not having played well “.

The expulsion of Felix Afena-Gyan?

“I prefer not to talk about the referee, he did well for me, then I didn’t see the two episodes that led to yellow. Let’s continue with this yellow record, even those of Vina and Kumbulla… We are not a naïve or bad team, yet we have the record for yellow ”.

Will you remain three behind even with the injuries recovered?

“It’s a big question, we need to understand when we will have the players available. I can’t talk about Spinazzola, we don’t know if it comes back in January or February, I don’t know. Smalling asked for the change in the 63rd minute, he has something. We always have some problems and it is very difficult for me to build something with serenity. It is not easy to build a team with the players I have available now, even today we recover Mancini but we lose Smalling, Felix, there is always some problem and so I am an emergency coach and not a planning one “.

Missing the strikers’ goals?

“In the first half Abraham and Borja Mayoral had room to play like PlayStation, but here you have to choose well and quickly. We have lost too many easy balls, the stadium is just to thank because they come every game, they have had a bit of frustration and it is we who have taken the game in a direction that we did not like. Abraham does a fantastic job for the team, he continues his fight with the goalposts and he is too important to us. Every time he didn’t play we missed him, we have to be bad, like Felix’s goal which was then canceled, we need cynicism ”.

What was said with Thiago Motta?

“Right now I already have many players who have become coaches, I suffer with them. I see what Stankovic, Lampard, Thiago Motta did, I really think they need a lot of strength to train. I need it too, because my story says that I had the best squads in the world and I need the strength to fight some frustration. Thiago Motta is intelligent, he has had many quality experiences in Italy, Spain and France and will have a great future, but this year he will have to suffer to achieve his goals “.

In what sense does it need strength?

“I’m used to suffering less, like at Real Madrid if I lost 1-0 at home I knew I was winning 5-1, here at 2-0 it’s not like that …”.

José Mourinho at the press conference (by the correspondent, Gabriele Chiocchio)

There seems to be a Rome with Smalling and one without. How’s the English?

“The problem is that he is more times without Smalling than with Smalling. He is a player of class, experience, leadership, from offensive and defensive idle balls. He is fast, with him we can press higher. He is a great player. But with the result. open, at minute 60, to be replaced … there is not much optimism “.

What is the reason for Felix’s first admonition?

“I don’t know, I didn’t see it on TV, it was far from me. It wasn’t a foul, because the referee gave a lineout for us. I don’t know, I don’t understand. Maybe it’s something I didn’t see, but not it seemed like a yellow thing to me. “

How do you explain these referees at the Olimpico? What did you tell Felix after the expulsion?

“I didn’t tell him anything special, just to go quiet because there was nothing to do. I didn’t see up close, the yellow was too far away for him and Kumbulla. Maybe there are reasons, what isn’t there doubt is that for us it is yellow and for others it is not yellow. I am not talking specifically about today, apart from this the young referee was very good. I said to be slow also in communication, because you are neither Bonucci, nor these players who have a status, to which the referees allow a different approach. The referee did wrong in some yellow, but I liked it, technically, physically “