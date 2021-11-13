News

Let’s see why some run away from Bitcoin to buy Ethereum

Bitcoin has been talking a lot lately. This is obviously not surprising.

With the Sec having approved various Bitcoin ETFs, the cryptocurrency has clearly been widely cleared and by now many truly consider it an investment like any other. It will probably soon be accepted by Amazon and many other circuits and can be used on the most common credit cards. So Bitcoin has been fully accepted and cleared through customs despite some criticism. But paradoxically this prompts some investors to drop it and head to Ethereum. What are their reasons? Let’s see them together. Paradoxically, the success of Bitcoin encourages these investors to think that soon the same official recognition and the same credit will also be attributed to the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, namely Ethereum.

Looking for the next star

It is precisely this consideration that pushes these investors to abandon Bitcoin. For them, Bitcoin would have already proved everything it could prove. Quite sensational new news on the front of the cryptocurrency queen cannot come. No matter how many new goals Bitcoin can reach, they will no longer make the news and will not greatly shift the attention of the media. On the contrary, today who can make the news because it is recognized by the world financial system is Ethereum consequently that road already trodden by Bitcoin many expect that it will be beaten by Ethereum with considerable gain from the point of view of market prices.

Those who give up Bitcoin have not stopped believing in the queen of cryptocurrencies, but believe that the path of success she created has now traveled and lost its “wow effect” as some say.

And then it must also be said that Ethereum is more ecological and this will weigh a lot over time.

