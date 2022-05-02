“Let’s set a date”: Julio César Rodríguez and José Antonio Neme agree to a live morning meeting | TV and Show

Morning drivers communicated via WhatsApp on Thursday. This Friday, Neme shared Rodríguez’s response live, while the journalist commented on the moment in CHV.

This Friday, when greeting in the morning of Pleasure the space host José Antonio Neme released a response he had from his competition from Chilevisión, Julio César Rodríguez, after sending him a message the day before.

It all started this Thursday when, also on the morning show, Neme commented that he was doing his radio show when they talked about the rains and the cold season.

“Hey, but didn’t you call me?” Michelle Adam asked Neme, who stated that “I didn’t want to bother you.”

“But Julius Caesar called me,” added the meteorologist, pointing to his participation in It could be worse on Radio Bío-Bío and causing the reaction of the Mega communicator. In that, decided to send an audio message to his colleague.

“Julio César Rodríguez, we are here at Mucho Gusto. This is Karla Constant, Roberto Saa, Michelle Adam. I understand that you burned a little leg yesterday, so we hope you get better, ”she began by saying.

“But I want to tell you a little thing: my meteorologist just told mewhom I love very much, that yesterday you called her from the radio. I couldn’t call her from my radio show because she was talking to you, that’s why the phone rang busy,” she added.

In that, Neme sent her message to the driver of with you in the morningpointing out that “if you are going to use, to use, to ask Michelle Adam for cooperation, minimum that you invite us all a copetito. A cupid. We are morning friends. We love you Julius Caesar. With respect”.

Julio César Rodríguez’s response to José Antonio Neme

It was then that at the beginning of Mucho Gusto this morning that Neme revealed that Rodríguez responded to his message on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to thank a great communicator, Mr. Julio César Rodríguez, who sent a message to the entire Mucho Gusto team”he pointed out as soon as he greeted.

After his message, the former driver of Free Schedule He went for his phone to share the audio of Rodríguez.

“I just heard the message, because I just finished But With Respect. You know that the exploitation of man by man exists, ”she greeted with a laugh.

“I left doing the matinee at late and now I’m going to the radio. I just heard the message, but happy. Let’s put a date and time on this and we do it. I cut myself conchesu…”, he is heard saying, to which the group in front of the camera celebrated the invitation.

For its part, in with you in the morningRodriguez He also commented on the fact to his partner, Monserrat Álvarez. “Yesterday Neme sent me a voice message on the air. I did not see it, because I received many messages, and it was because of Michelle Adams, we had a dispute, “she explained.

“So I was inviting a little drink, (I tell you) so that we all go”The journalist commented and then continued with the program.