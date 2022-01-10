“Let’s show the world how to do it ..”: BoJo’s revolutionary plan for Covid

Perhaps the time has come to think about the 2.0 pandemic, that is, coexistence with Covid and its variants, knowing that they will never go again or in any case not closely. It is for this reason that Spain already has a plan to treat the virus as a common flu and also London we try to adapt to a more endemic and less dangerous circulation.

The London plan

With vaccines and infections, the pandemic has changed and is changing before our eyes despite the fact that the emergency is far from over. As was the case with the first vaccinations and the often contested “English model” adopted by Johnson, the British Minister of Education Nadhim Zahawi believes that Britain will be “ one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how to transition from pandemic to endemic disease, and then deal with it for how long it will stay with us, be it five, six, seven or ten years “.

Because there is optimism about Covid

As we dealt with on Giornale.it, in the United Kingdom, including London, there has been a decline in infections from Omicron for days after the peak of 200 thousand cases recorded on Tuesday 4 January. Although hospitalizations, however, are still increasing due to the greater diffusivity of the virus, deaths are significantly decreasing thanks to the protection offered by vaccines, in particular from third doses. Hence the English optimism of the latest data: the cases “ are not climbing as before and may have stabilized across the country, said Professor David Spiegelhalter, among the leading British statistical experts, as reported by the Courier service. “ We certainly won’t see a big increase in ICU admissions and deaths “.

Johnson’s non-restrictions

As anticipated, Boris Johnson has long been criticized for being too lax about pandemic containment measures instead of implementing more drastic measures. The choice, very risky, seems to have been rewarded after having “bypassed” the bulk of the Omicron wave, probably already behind us. “ It was a gamble – commented Spiegelhalter – but she might have got away with it “. Always, however, the British government has chosen a” coexistence “with Covid despite the numbers going in the opposite direction. Despite everything, even Great Britain had come out of it before Omicron but then there was a turnaround with the reintroduction of indoor masks (never imposed outdoors) and a very light form of green pass valid only for discos and large events.

What will happen on January 26th

Johnson also “held up” over the Christmas period, mostly for political reasons as the conservatives had already been angry and rebelled over those minimal restraint measures. Vaccination has run its course, with over 60% of those over 12 vaccinated with the third dose, far better numbers than Italy itself as regards the booster. The “d-day” will be Wednesday 26 January, when the measures in force will be revised: the conservatives call for the “free all”, the green pass and smart working will probably be abolished with the full return to the offices while only the masks will remain on the means of transport. By March, then, a “Covid plan” for peaceful coexistence with the virus should come into force: no more mass swabs and reduction of quarantine in case of positivity. This is how the London 2.0 pandemic could be, that of living with the virus without too many alarms.