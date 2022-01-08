Health

Let’s start 2022 with some practical advice to digest quickly and not suffer from a swollen stomach and stomach acid

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read

All projected towards the new year between low-calorie diets, gym and healthy life. All good intentions that come to mind to each of us, but often unattainable. On the other hand, in these days of celebration with infinite and sophisticated menus, anyone has been enticed. Maybe he went too far with the portions and the amount of calories.

These days we have delighted our taste buds. But in most cases the heaviness and abdominal bloating prevailed over everything. And not only that, also the difficulty in digesting, accompanied by bad breath, heartburn and acidity of the stomach and more.

Everyone can fight these bad feelings and enjoy the day to the fullest

Let’s start the year 2022 with some excellent resolutions including some practical advice to digest quickly and no longer suffer from swollen stomach and stomach acid.

We must think about having a healthy lifestyle and a correct diet in order not to have this kind of problem. Therefore, limit the quantity of dishes to also reduce the ratio of fats and calories, chew slowly, maintain a correct position during meals and digestion and avoid sleeping during this last phase.

All habits that can fully counteract most of the problems related to digestion.

Let’s start 2022 with some practical advice to digest quickly and not suffer from a swollen stomach and stomach acid

In addition to the bad habits listed above, which can slow digestion with all the other problems that can occur, we must not forget that there are also foods that can improve digestion or can slow it down.

The classic grandmother remedies known for some time such as, for example, chilli, fennel or licorice which have always been used to burn fat, or to aid digestion or to protect the gastric mucosa. They are ideal for relieving these digestive disorders with the awareness of avoiding those absolutely contraindicated foods such as alcohol, fried foods and so on. All of this, of course, always under the supervision of our trusted dietician.

Recommended reading

3 remedies that could help fight insomnia and go back to sleep 8 hours straight without waking up

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Broccoli (Bicocca) “Vaccine for children? More risks than benefits” / “It does not stop contagion”

November 11, 2021

when it is due, what is the amount and who can request it

November 11, 2021

Il Vescovado – Minori, Michela Proto Doctor of Medicine. The thought of mother Giulia

November 10, 2021

There is a lack of general practitioners, “In some areas it is difficult to even get the flu shot”. Il Patt: ” Abandoned territories, for the junta, territorial medicine is only an election spot ”

October 31, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button