Let’s start 2022 with some practical advice to digest quickly and not suffer from a swollen stomach and stomach acid

All projected towards the new year between low-calorie diets, gym and healthy life. All good intentions that come to mind to each of us, but often unattainable. On the other hand, in these days of celebration with infinite and sophisticated menus, anyone has been enticed. Maybe he went too far with the portions and the amount of calories.

These days we have delighted our taste buds. But in most cases the heaviness and abdominal bloating prevailed over everything. And not only that, also the difficulty in digesting, accompanied by bad breath, heartburn and acidity of the stomach and more.

Everyone can fight these bad feelings and enjoy the day to the fullest

Let’s start the year 2022 with some excellent resolutions including some practical advice to digest quickly and no longer suffer from swollen stomach and stomach acid.

We must think about having a healthy lifestyle and a correct diet in order not to have this kind of problem. Therefore, limit the quantity of dishes to also reduce the ratio of fats and calories, chew slowly, maintain a correct position during meals and digestion and avoid sleeping during this last phase.

All habits that can fully counteract most of the problems related to digestion.

In addition to the bad habits listed above, which can slow digestion with all the other problems that can occur, we must not forget that there are also foods that can improve digestion or can slow it down.

The classic grandmother remedies known for some time such as, for example, chilli, fennel or licorice which have always been used to burn fat, or to aid digestion or to protect the gastric mucosa. They are ideal for relieving these digestive disorders with the awareness of avoiding those absolutely contraindicated foods such as alcohol, fried foods and so on. All of this, of course, always under the supervision of our trusted dietician.

