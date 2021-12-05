let’s stop this sinking of civilization





Pope Francis meets migrants on the island of Lesbos – Vatican Media / Ansa

A blue stripe is the border of pain. Ziaghul entrenches himself behind his mask and shakes hands with his two small children to enter the tent near the sea. He is 34 years old, he comes from Afghanistan. To arrive at the Mytilene reception and identification center, the refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, crossed Iran and Turkey on foot. Beside her Masoora with a veiled head, a survivor of ISIS in Iraq, looks at her children and, like her, Afghan, Syrian, Iraqi and African women and men are waiting to have a life.

Pope Francis meets migrants on the island of Lesbos – Vatican Media / Ansa

“I’m here to see your faces, I’m here to look you in the eye. Eyes full of fear and expectation, eyes that have seen violence and poverty, eyes furrowed by too many tears “. These are the first words that Pope Francis said on his way to meet them, after crossing the rows of gray containers of this new refugee camp five miles from the Turkish coast, where currently two thousand people are located.

It is the latest hotspot to arise on the island of Sappho which replaces the Mória Refugee Camp, the largest refugee camp in Europe until September 2020, when it was destroyed by fire. It was located outside the village of Mória near Mytilene and it is there that Pope Francis together with Ieronimos, Orthodox Archbishop of Athens and Bartholomew, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, first visited on April 16, 2016.

«Whoever is afraid of you has not looked you in the eye. Those who are afraid of you have not seen your faces. Those who are afraid of you do not see your children. Forget that dignity and freedom transcend fear and division. Forget that migration is not a problem in the Middle East and North Africa, Europe and Greece. It is a problem of the world »said the Pope, taking up the words Bartholomew spoke in Lesbos five years ago.

“Yes – Francis commented – it is a problem of the world, a humanitarian crisis that affects everyone”. But while with the pandemic it was understood that the issues must be addressed at the community level, while vaccinations are being laboriously carried out on a planetary level and something – the Pope said – despite many delays and uncertainties, seems to be moving in the fight against change climatic conditions, on the other hand, everything “seems to be terribly in hiding with regard to migration”. And yet – he continued – there are people, human lives at stake! Everyone’s future is at stake, which will only be peaceful if it is integrated ».

Pope Francis meets migrants on the island of Lesbos – Vatican Media / Ansa

And it must be admitted, for the Pope, that in this country, as in others, there are those who persist in treating the problem as a matter that does not concern him. Five years have passed since the visit with Bartholomew and Ieronymos and after all this time it must be noted that little has changed on the migration issue. «And how many conditions unworthy of man! How many hotspots where migrants and refugees live in conditions that are at the limit, without glimpsing solutions on the horizon! Yet respect for people and human rights, especially in the continent that does not fail to promote them in the world, should always be safeguarded, and the dignity of each one should be given priority over everything! It is sad to hear, as solutions, the use of mutual funds to build walls “.

Quoting Elie Wiesel, he then stated: “When human lives are in danger, when human dignity is in danger, national borders become irrelevant.” And with the clarity that many do not want to have, he affirmed: «Because only if reconciled with the weakest will the future be prosperous. Because when the poor are rejected, peace is rejected. Closures and nationalisms – history teaches – lead to disastrous consequences… In various societies, security and solidarity, local and universal, tradition and openness, are ideologically opposed. It is easy to drag public opinion by instilling fear of the other; why, on the other hand, with the same attitude, do we not speak of the exploitation of the poor, of the forgotten and often lavishly financed wars, of the economic agreements made on the skin of the people, of the hidden maneuvers to smuggle arms and make their trade proliferate? The remote causes must be addressed, not the poor people who pay the consequences, even being used for political propaganda! To remove the root causes, it is not possible only to stop the emergencies. Concerted action is needed. Epochal changes must be approached with greatness of vision. Because there are no easy answers to complex problems ».

“The Mediterranean, which for millennia has united different peoples and distant lands – said Pope Francis – is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones”. The Mediterranean, the “cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death”. «Let us not let the mare nostrum turn into a desolating mare mortuum, let this meeting place become the theater of confrontation! Let’s not allow this “sea of ​​memories” to turn into the “sea of ​​forgetfulness”. Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization! ».

Pope Francis recalled how on the shores of this sea God became man, faith not a religious ideology was inculturated. He therefore explained very clearly how instead “God is offended, despising man created in his image, leaving him at the mercy of the waves, in the lapping of indifference, sometimes justified even in the name of alleged Christian values”. And as Pope, as Pope, he taught what the true Christian roots are: «Faith asks for compassion and mercy. He exhorts hospitality, to that philoxenia that has permeated classical culture, then finding its definitive manifestation in Jesus, especially in the parable of the Good Samaritan (cf.Lk 10: 29-37) and in the words of chapter 25 of the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus solemnly affirms that he is there, in the stranger, in the refugee, in the naked and hungry. The Christian program is to be where Jesus is. Because the Christian program, wrote Pope Benedict, “is a heart that sees” ». See reality before ideas and ideologies. The one that everyone in the Lesvos refugee camp was able to see.