Let’s take a first look at Android 13 and the functions that will accompany it

While most manufacturers have yet to begin rolling out the Android 12 update, and while Google itself is still busy with the first Android 12L beta, Mountain View engineers are already working on the new version of the green robot. which in many parts is referred to by the code name of Tiramisu, despite the fact that the combination of sweets and new versions of Android has long since been abandoned.

Android 13, which will be released in the course of 2022, is already in the works and colleagues of XDA Developers they managed to get their hands on a series of screenshots that anticipate some of the news in progress. Although this is a first development version, the images seem reliable but the functions shown may not be included in the first Developer Preview, which will likely be released in the first months of next year.

Languages ​​in applications

Although you can choose the language of Android from the very beginning, it is less easy to set the language for each individual application. In fact, in most cases the developers, even if they have the possibility, do not implement the language customization function, binding rather to the system one.

While this is not a problem in most cases, those users who speak several languages ​​correctly are forced to choose one and use it all the time. But things are about to change and as we have previously reported it would be the Panlingual function is under development which would allow the user to set the language based on the individual application.

As shown in the images in the gallery above, in the Settings there is a new section, App Languages, which allows you to choose an app and its language to use, without this parameter affecting the system language or other applications. Of course, apps need to include strings for each language, although it’s possible for Google to apply real-time translation.

Runtime permissions for notifications

Notifications are a very important component for the Android system but the growing number of applications on our smartphones often increases the number of notifications in an uncontrolled manner, risking to make the user experience annoying.

Even though the most recent versions of Android have made significant progress, with managing the importance of notifications or with notification channels, most users don’t know how to enable these settings and find themselves with the notification drop-down. always crowded and therefore essentially useless.

Android 13 seems poised to give a significant crackdown by introducing the POST_NOTIFICATION runtime permission that will allow the user to choose whether or not to enable notifications for each individual application installed. In all likelihood, however, the new permission will only be active on applications developed for Android 13, to avoid problems with applications developed for previous versions of the API.

It remains to be seen if this will be Google’s final decision or if it is just tests that will not be released in the public version of Android 13. After all, with the most recent versions of Android, users are used to granting permissions and the most careful they may undoubtedly find this novelty very useful.

The Android Resource Economy

One of the innovations that will be introduced by Android 13 is TARE, which stands for The Android Resource Economy, a set of functions for energy management on Android devices based on the AlarmManager and JobScheduler classes.

If the images shared by XDA don’t help us clarify how the new feature works, some reliable information comes to the rescue. It appears that TARE will carry a credit system, Android Resource Credits, which will allow apps to accumulate credits based on the state of charge of the battery. The credits will be used to perform tasks to be scheduled through the two components mentioned above, paying attention to the residual charge and the priority of the tasks.

The clock on the unlock screen

We close with some images related to the new layout of the unlock screen and to the clock, which currently instead of the time arranged on two lines (first image of the gallery). Android 13 settings will allow apply a single line layout persistently, and not only in the presence of a notification as is currently the case. Actually this novelty could debut with Android 12L, of which the beta program has just started.