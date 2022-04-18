Sight is a precious commodity.

The many people who, for one reason or another, have to deal with eye diseases are well aware of this.

But the many who have to wear glasses and contact lenses know this well too.

This doesn’t necessarily mean something bad or serious, but for some, wearing them can be a source of discomfort.

A discomfort that is not only aesthetic or practical (think, for example, of the dexterity needed to wear the lenses on the fly).

It is often a substantial commitment, even economic, which, among designer frames, multifocal lenses, anti-fog and all the comforts, can weigh quite a lot.

Also for this reason, but above all for our well-being, it is good to safeguard our 10 tenths or, possibly, what remains of it as we can.

This can happen either through some good habits but also through nutrition.

We keep lenses and glasses away

Let’s take care of sight and ocular health even with some tasty snack ideas, such as the smoothie that we will propose today.

First, however, it should be remembered that it is possible to keep eyes and sight healthy even with some good and healthy lifestyle habits.

The first of all consists in abandoning some bad vices, one above all smoking but also alcohol could cause considerable damage.

Let’s remember then to keep the right distance from the electronic devices we use every day, even taking some breaks. PCs, smartphones, tablets and TVs are very useful but also harmful tools without the right precautions.

A healthy diet, rich in vitamins and nutrients, combined with regular physical activity, would then contribute to the prevention of various diseases. Some of these, such as diabetes and hypertension, can also damage vision.

Last but not least, we remind you to undergo periodic visits to specialists.

Let’s take care of sight and eye health with this delicious smoothie with genuine ingredients but without red fruits

As for nutrition, when it comes to sight, many immediately think of red fruits. These, in fact, seem to be rich in antioxidants and vitamins that are excellent for sight. However, not everyone particularly loves them.

Instead, we can prepare an excellent smoothie, with a surprising taste, with some equally good ingredients:

1 apple;

1 carrot;

3/4 spinach leaves;

the juice of 1 lemon;

1 glass of water.

Let’s blend these ingredients together for a minute and we will get an excellent drink for a healthy snack.

Not only apples, but especially carrots and spinach would be rich in antioxidants, vitamins such as C, A and E, which are decisive for ocular health.

