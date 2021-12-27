let’s take stock of the opportunities to keep an eye on in 2022

The 2021 is preparing to close positively for the equity sector, recording a year of growth for the stock market despite the slight correction in the last month. Since January, the S&P 500 has risen by more than 26%, the Nasdaq 100 by nearly 25% and the Dow Jones by more than 18%. European stock exchanges also performed well, with the Euro Stoxx 50 up by almost 17%, the DAX 30 in Frankfurt by 13% and the FTSE Mib of the Italian Stock Exchange by 18.7%.

Also the sector of cryptocurrencies scored a positive year, with a 108% growth in the price of Bitcoin in 2021, a 515% increase for Ethereum and a 1689% growth for Binance Coin, the top three digital coins by market capitalization. In the field of raw material there was a real rally, led by the Petroleum with a Brent price going from $ 50 in January to over $ 73 per barrel at the end of December 2021.

Opportunities should not be lacking for 2022, especially for sustainable investments, the shares that pay dividends and theEuropean equity, with growth prospects according to many analysts also for the cryptocurrency market. At the same time, attention must be paid to risk factors, including the resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe, the slowdown in economic growth expected in 2022 and the geopolitical tensions between the US and China, aspects that make it necessary to strengthen risk management and capital protection.

How to invest online in 2022: here you need to know

Who wants to start invest online in 2022, as the TradingTop experts confirm, must first of all focus on good training to be able to operate on the markets in a sustainable and resilient way. In fact, it is necessary to improve financial analysis skills, learning to use graphs and indicators correctly to monitor the markets and identify the best investment opportunities, in order to obtain fundamental strategic insights to understand where, when and how to invest.

Furthermore, it is also important to master fundamental analysis, to increase the accuracy of one’s own surveys and to be able to study the macroeconomic factors and macro-trends that can affect the market trend. We must also not overlook the importance of experience, using a demo account to practice in a safe environment, learning without risk technical and fundamental analysis and how to create effective investment strategies for trading online.

Of course, it is essential to choose one regulated broker able to offer a service suited to your investment needs, carefully evaluating the trading solutions of the best authorized brokers in Europe. Among the aspects to consider are the operating costs, the range of assets to invest in, the presence of a demo account and the quality of the technologies. Resources for professional training, customer service efficiency andusability of trading platforms for pc and smartphone.

One aspect not to be overlooked is learning the techniques of risk and money management, essential skills to be able to manage capital efficiently and control risk independently, to invest online in the long term in a conscious and sustainable way. Through a informed and prudent approach It is possible to start trading consciously, trying to take advantage of the opportunities available on the financial markets without compromising your capital.

What to expect in 2022 for financial investments?

To understand how to invest in 2022 it is necessary to carefully analyze the macroeconomic context, starting with the strategies adopted by central banks. In Europe, the ECB has decided to keep rates at zero but will stop the PEPP in March 2022, suspending the extraordinary plan for the purchase of sovereign bonds but without raising interest rates. According to the Eurotower, in 2022 the eurozone economy is expected to slow down growth compared to 2021, to then accelerate again in 2023, while inflation should increase in 2022 and fall to 1.8% the following year.

There FED instead it decided to follow a different strategy, considering the high rise in inflation in the United States and the different macroeconomic picture of the United States. The Federal Reserve announced that in 2022 the level of QE will decrease by reducing the purchase of securities on the market, moreover, it no longer considers inflation as transitory and could intervene in 2022 with three interest rate hikes. On the other hand, tapering has already started in November 2021, putting an end to the long period of equity support by the US Central Bank.

These interventions could cause a less sustained growth in equities in 2022, with greater opportunities on value stocks and green sectors, favored by public investments in environmental sustainability and in the energy transition. Also i fintech and biotech stocks, very dynamic sectors in which there will be no shortage of investment opportunities. Analysts predict a possible increase in volatility also in Forex, a condition that could favor currency trading, while cryptocurrencies will be called to the test of maturity in 2022 to demonstrate their full potential after two years of record growth.



