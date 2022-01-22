“Let’s take this guy, he’ll become # 1 in the world.” Montuosi remembers Di Marzio and how he fished Maradona

Naples Football – Also Gennaro Montuori he wanted to say hello Gianni Di Marzio, former Napoli manager who passed away today, with a long personal message. Here is what was written via Facebook:

How the world can become so small. On 22 January 2022 at the age of 82 Gianni Di marzio left us a piece of the history of our Naples. It was called Lo Scugnizzo di Mergellina, a few days before going to the house of the lord to embrace King Diego (his great friend) we had heard a few days before with a video message. Look at life as it takes you to a meeting that is already fully planned: we are invited by family members of the Nappi family from Pescara to the 9 Gradi restaurant in Somma Vesuviana, we meet the owner Pasquale, coincidentally the son of Peppino, a historical friend of Di Marzio, at the Suddenly we start talking about the historic meeting of the coach in Argentina for the first time with Maradona, where it all began, action starts …

Mister Di Marzio tells the Napoli soccer sports club ‘let’s take this guy will become the strongest footballer in the world‘, he had recently signed the contract as a Napoli coach, previously he had also been the coach of the Azzurri’s youth teams, he had grown up in the glorious Phlegraean, the only coach in the history of the Neapolitans to have coached for an entire championship in the shadow of Vesuvius. It was the year 1977 it was the first year with the Azzurri as a technician, hit the target by making Napoli enter the Uefa Cup, immediately entered the heart of our fans, he presented himself with some extraordinary business cards, the first made us deposit the drums down at the San Paolo stadium, talking about it with the legendary Attila Sallustro, sensitive towards the Ultras, facilitating the task of our group for that great Sunday grind. He gave me the honor of letting me try with Napoli at the San Paolo, making me dream, it was an indescribable emotion to play the game with all the blues in the Thursday match.

He told me that it had gone well and that I was good and that I could start training with the Primavera, I was just 18 years old. But my choice fell on the stands of curve b, as a good Neapolitan immediately there was a great filing with the fans. He came to the first historical headquarters of the Ultra in the Spanish neighborhoods and then to the first headquarters in my neighborhood in the Sanità district, to inaugurate that of the commandos. He was the link for the historic Commando Ultrà Curva b, on that occasion he proved to be a great man of communication, his career began at high levels in Calabria, in Catanzaro where he brought the Calabrians to Serie A by winning a championship, where he also became a sower of gold.

After a good championship with the yellow and reds he was hired by Napoli to coach the Azzurri, the 1977 championship with Captain Antonio Juliano, and in attack the 2 national strikers Peppe Savoldi, Luciano Chiarugi, and a group of young men, due to budget problems, his project with his guide became the green line, as usual the Neapolitan who had to be satisfied, young prospects were taken, he blew up Antonio Capone, center of the very difficult goal in the Uefa area, not easy to reach, during the championship he took off the satisfaction of winning at San Siro against Milan, who later became Italian champion, the year following the second day after a defeat in Florence where Napoli even had the advantage with a goal from Savoldi, was unfairly exonerated and strangely, due to this exemption, Mr. Di Marzio stayed away from our city for many years, twenty years after his farewell, one day I called him and met him, I accompanied him to Pianura where his family were, I told him ‘Mister you are rejecting a city for having a fight with 2 people‘.

There are hundreds of thousands of people who love you who have not forgotten about you, I invited him to my show by making a good video of him, he was fascinated by it, then the welcome did the rest, and this is how the new story began of our Mister, in his city, he gave lessons as a columnist and above all with his human skills, I was finally very happy too. By now Naples had entered his heart again, as it should have been for a true Neapolitan, in 2006 on the occasion of the Golden Ball of the 80 years of the Azzurri’s history, which then really were 100 years, because the true story of Naples was born in 1906, Gianni embraced Ferlaino and Antonio Juliano, finally peace was, on that occasion the 2 great presidents Roberto Fiore and Corrado Ferlaino also embraced, on that historic day like magic everything turned into a great party of a great Club, a few years ago a professor from Padua introduced me to a phone call that saved the life of my first brother Ciro. Hello mister I will always carry you in my heart until my last breath.