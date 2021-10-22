“Let’s talk about mental health at the time of Tik Tok”

The time of the Kardashians is over since the Italian-American D’Amelio sisters arrived on Tok Tok, with a show available on Disney +. From anonymity and a seemingly normal life, to sudden success and Hollywood’s limelight: D’Amelio faces new challenges and opportunities they never imagined. Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers on various social networks and number 1 on Tik Tok in less than a year, finds herself with the world that literally hangs “from the tip of her fingers” and the need to balance fame, family, dance, manage a growing empire, make new friends in Los Angeles, and confront his detractors. Her sister Dixie is 19 and facing an equally rapid rise that has already led her to have a total of 78 million followers with one of the fastest growing YouTube channels, and to be in the top ten most followed creators on Tik Tok. Dixie is now pursuing a musical career in Los Angeles. For mom Heidi and dad Marc, raising two teenagers was hard enough before they even added a move across the country to support their daughters’ dreams and keep the family together. And as they try to adjust to life in Hollywood, the two parents try to protect the two girls from the dark side of popularity. (Service by Eva Carducci)

