Let’s talk about virtuality – Opinion – 09/06/2022

I am from the generation that was born without internet or cell phone. “The Network”, that film with Sandra Bullock where a woman who teleworks and has little contact with the outside world, her identity is stolen through computer systems, was science fiction.

It is already known, the pandemic brought us to a world through zoom that is now difficult to reverse. What is the best equation between presence and virtuality is the discussion of business forums, lunches with friends and hallway conversations of all jobs and study centers. But the answer does not seem to be entirely clear.

History may help us a little. In the evolution of society, new things are discovered about Neanderthals every year. They were extremely intelligent: they knew how to cook, handled fire, made clothes and jewelry, created music and paintings, tools and it is even believed that we inherited the custom of burying the dead from them. Why did they become extinct if they were so intelligent, having survived more than two hundred thousand years in all kinds of circumstances? Because homo sapiens appeared, who was not stronger, nor more courageous, nor more intelligent.

Rutger Gregman in his book “Worthy to be human” questions what makes the human being, homo sapiens, unique. “Why are we the ones who build museums and the Neanderthals who are exposed in the showcases?” And the answer is very simple: the difference is in social learning. That is, the ability to learn something from others. That is the secret of the success of the human being, according to the author. In a study comparing 2- and 3-year-old chimps, orangutans, and humans, there are no major differences in scores for spatial intelligence, calculation, or causality. The huge difference is in the ability of humans to learn something from another individual. We are made to learn, socialize and play. Hence we have developed certain physical characteristics such as the ability to blush, a purely social reaction; the white of the eye, which allows one to follow the gaze of the other, something that other primates do not have; and the disappearance of the arch of the prominent eyebrows, which gives us mobility and expressiveness (angry face, surprise, among others). We are a window of emotions only with our face, to better interact.

Neanderthals had the largest brain, but their collective capacity was much smaller. One by one, they were smarter. But, “if they were a modern computer with a superfast processor, we are a cheap PC… but with Wi-Fi,” says Gregman. We are better connected. That is why homo sapiens survived better, because he knows how to collaborate more and better.

What makes us purely human is the need for contact, company and interaction with other individuals, because it is what makes us survive in the long term. No matter how hard it is for us to break the barrier of the initial laziness of taking off our slippers and leaving the house. As Bregman says “our essence needs contact in the same way that our body needs food”. Virtuality is welcome, but let us never forget what makes us purely human.