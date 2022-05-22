“Let’s talk freely and without shame”: Selena Gómez asks that mental health stop being taboo

As the mental health is gaining relevance and is a topic that more and more people can talk about without feeling ashamed or afraid of rejection, artists they have become involved in it to stop stigmatizing the issue.

One of them has been Selena Gomezwho has spoken at the Mental Health Advocacy Forum at the White House, to advocate for accessible mental health for all, as well as the need for self-care.

The singer has asked that people be encouraged to talk about these problems and has recalled that she has been receiving psychological treatment for several years. She currently suffers from anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Selena Gomez has asked for “access for all” to these tools

Selena Gómez has insisted on the importance of go to therapy if necessary and speak about these issues “freely and without shame”.

“Just to tell a bit about my journey, once I discovered what was happening to me on a mental level, there was more freedom to be okay with what you hadbecause I was learning about it…”, he stressed.

“It is a topic that can and should be discussed”he added, criticizing that not everyone has “access” to help and has demanded the same conditions “regardless of their age, race, religion or sexual orientation.”

“We need all the help we can get to develop resources and services and increase youth access to such services“. “I want to challenge other companies and individuals to make a difference in the world by taking action to destigmatize mental health,” he said.