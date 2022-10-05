Health

Let’s talk mental health: Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority – PAHO/WHO

On Friday, October 7, at 12:00 pm (EDT), join us for the live session “Let’s Talk Mental Health: Making Mental Health and Wellbeing for All a Global Priorityl”, organized by PAHO within the framework of activities by the world mental health day.

Held annually on October 10, this is an opportunity to foster global commitment to raise awareness of mental health issues and mobilize efforts in support of population mental health. For this year, the Pan American Health Organization promotes the campaign to reduce stigma in mental health with the slogan “#Do your part to support mental health“.

This session will provide an opportunity to discuss stigma and discrimination, their effects on people living with mental health conditions, and the importance of ensuring that mental health and wellbeing is a global priority.

Panelists

Moderator: Lic. Estefania AndradeNational Communication Consultant, PAHO/WHO

  • Dr. Renato Oliveira e Souza – Head of Mental Health and Substance Use Unit
  • Ms. Carmen Martinez – Advisor, Regional Mental Health
  • Dr. Claudina Cayetano – Regional Mental Health Advisor

How to take part

  • DAY: Friday, October 7, 2022
  • HOUR: 12:00 p.m.m (EDT) [compruebe la hora en su zona al final de la página]
  • TRANSMISSION VIA:
  • LANGUAGE: The session will be in Spanish

time correspondence

  • 9:00 a.m.– Los Angeles, Vancouver
  • 10:00 a.m. – Belmopan, Guatemala City, Managua, San Jose (CR), San Salvador, Tegucigalpa
  • 11:00 am. – Bogota, Mexico City, Panama City, Kingston, Lima, Quito
  • 12.00 p.m. – Asuncion, Bridgetown, Caracas, Castries, Georgetown, Havana, La Paz, Nassau, Ottawa, Port-au-Prince, Port of Spain, San Juan, Santo Domingo, Washington DC
  • 1:00 pm – Buenos Aires, Brasilia, Montevideo, Paramaribo, Santiago
  • 6:00 pm. – Geneva, Madrid

For other cities, check the time in the following link.

Visit the campaign

