«Let’s think of La Spezia. Past? We could have been Atalanta “

First press conference for Marco Giampaolo from his arrival at Sampdoria. The technician presented himself within the walls of the Mugnaini di Bogliasco and takes stock of the challenge against Spice.

RETURN THE THREAD – «I was approached several times, then it never materialized. Not out of a lack of willpower. I have always given my availability. Some things could be done in others not. As for the possibility of returning to the race, it is an evaluation that I made during this season, in reference to what were the other proposals and that I declined. Sampdoria comes out of this type of logic. Three years spent here put me in a position to meet managers, players, all things that have had a decisive weight. It is not starting over, it is taking up the thread again. It was natural ».

MORAL – «It is clear that the morale I found was low, but it gradually waned after each workout. Inevitably, you have to slip it on and put it aside. As for the rest of the environment, I found a more joyful environment than the players. Then I must say that the situation has normalized“.

FORMS – «The form is not important. It’s all very fluid. I have to think more about the principles of the game. But the most important thing is the technical value of the players. I talked to some players, but as I said before it was like re-tying a thread that we both had. I don’t have to build new relationships. It took very little. They know me well and I know them, I have to get to know four or five that I have never coached. But I think I am ahead from this point of view“.

PAST AND FUTURE – «At Sampdoria I thought it was a finished path. We had given our best but that three years left me a little bitter in my mouth. I was lucky enough to coach many strong players who spread over that three years, I’ve never had them all together. Out of necessity I had to give them up. I have that regret: if we had had the strength to build better on the work done … I remember what I said: take that player there, because we will fight for fourth place. This in a confidential manner. I believed in that team in my third year. If we had brought with us all the players we had today we would be the Atalanta of today ».

EXPERIENCES – «Milan and Turin? Different experiences that I am not interested in talking about. Then we will talk about it when we have less things to say ».

CONTRACT – «We have to think in the short term. We think with a view to four months, to do our part on the pitch. Then there are other institutional figures who will have to do the rest. We have to do our job well. I hope to re-tie that thread. Now I have no element to speak in this direction. I signed a contract until June when the goal was reached. In my head there is always the desire to re-tie that thread there “

SPICE – «La Spezia is a healthy team that has achieved sensational results. I told the team that the stakes are tomorrow. Without looking the team we are going to face in the face. We need to get out of this logic. Tomorrow we have to play our part ».

SOCCER PLAYERS – «First of all we have to recover all the players who are out. I want to have problems choosing and not vice versa: Verre, Colley, Yoshida, Damsgaard. Because when you have the players out, the value of the team can inevitably suffer. Having said that, I believe that Quagliarella can still give his contribution but he knows how to move and unmark himself on the pitch. The sense of goals too. I hope I can make him do a job more suited to his characteristics. I hope to make him chase less in the defensive phase. But I think Fabio can and must give it. I expect your contribution. Caputo? I’ve always liked it. He knows how to play. Football intelligence. Gabbiadini is in a brilliant moment. I need to get to know Torregrossa better, but in the past it has teased me. At the best of the psychophysical conditions it is a good advanced ward. Let’s get the players back, let’s play this game and then let’s take stock “.

MARKET – «I’ll talk about the transfer market after tomorrow’s match. I must have clear ideas. I want to play this game without the transfer market in mind. As far as I’m concerned, I am a little Taliban. You can do it all anyway. I still have to think about it ».

DIFFICULTY’ – “Yepes? I have to evaluate it better. This is not his game. This is Ekdal’s match. But we will evaluate it. With us there is also Trimboli. I know them because I often called them in the first team. Now it’s not the guy who solves the problem for us. The responsibilities must be assumed by the players of thickness. It has already happened once to take over the race, I experimented and tried to work on the dynamics right when you take over. Change that if you take over you can’t do teaching and then go to collective work, what I’m doing now. Sampdoria is different to the canonical takeover because I know many of them is a fake takeover. I could only have taken over from Sampdoria ».