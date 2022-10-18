Letter from Angelina Jolie filtered after sale of vineyard: “Alcoholism harmed our family” | TV and Show

The letter sent by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt was leaked after the actress presented it as evidence before the trial she faces with her ex-husband for the sale of the Miraval vineyard in France. Although the objective was to demonstrate that there was prior notice of the sale of shares, in the text she also revealed the problems of alcoholism that affected her family.

A Twitter user revealed a letter sent via email by Angelina Jolie a Brad Pitt where specifies its reasons for selling the French vineyard Miraval.

Among some of his arguments, Jolie affirms that she did not want to be related to a business linked to wine due to the damage that alcoholism has done to her family.

The letter signed by the actress would be one of the legal documents that she herself attached to the lawsuit that keeps her facing her ex-husband.

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt

“I’m putting this in writing so as not to get emotional”, thus begins the text written by the winner of an Oscar Award. “I have made a painful decision, with a heavy heart, that I want to share with you,” she wrote to Pitt.

In the test details the actor of Mr and Mrs smiththat initially buying the château was a dream come true for her as well as for her ex-husband, where she had even created memories such as her marriage ceremony and the arrival of her twins.

However, Jolie writes that this place also meant “The beginning of the end of his family”since it was an alcohol-based business, which brought him “painful memories”.

alcohol problems

“This shows me that your business vision is not one that I share, so I don’t want to be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business when alcoholism has so deeply damaged our familyJolie declared.

The episode to which the actress refers would be an occasion in which Pitt tried to suffocate one of his children and hit another in the face during a flight from France to California. According to the complaint filed by Jolie, the actor would have been drunk.

Given this, he presented two options to the actor, sell the vineyard in its entirety or its shares. Angelina Jolie’s decision to deliver this e-mail as evidence would be precisely for this reason, since Brad Pitt accuses her of having sold her part of the business without prior notice or consultation.

For her part, Jolie accuses him of putting her out of the family business and wasting money on unnecessary construction and repairsaccording to the Daily Mail.