Letter from MEPs to the Commission: “Block Poland’s PNRR”

NurPhoto via Getty Images People attend ‘Chain of Light’ protest in front of a court in support of judical indepencence in Poland. Krakow, Poland on October 29, 2021. Some prominent judges have been suspended from their public office duties after they had protested against the governments overhaul of the judicial system, which has been condemned as a violation of the rule of law by a wide range of international institutions and expert bodies. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“We ask that the EU Commission, in its capacity as guardian of the treaties, refrain from approving the Polish PNRR until all the conditions set out in the regulation are met”. Thus the group leaders of Ppe, S & D, Renew Europe, Verdi and La Sinistra Gue, in a joint letter addressed to the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“A government that denies the primacy of EU law and violates the principles of the rule of law cannot be considered reliable in fulfilling the commitments and obligations established by our legal instruments”, underline the group leaders.

The regime in force in Poland which allows the Minister of Justice to second judges to higher criminal courts is contrary to EU law. This was established by the European Court of Justice.

The Minister of Justice, who is also the Attorney General, notes the Court, can decide the secondment and terminate it at any time without giving reasons. Indeed, the requirement of judicial independence requires that the rules relating to such posting provide the necessary guarantees to avoid any risk of it being used as an instrument of political control of the content of judicial decisions, particularly in the criminal sector. This is what is stated in a note from the Luxembourg Court.

The European Court of Justice, meanwhile, has ruled that Hungary has violated European Union law by penalizing the organizational activity carried out in order to allow the initiation of an international protection procedure by persons who do not meet the requirements. national criteria for the recognition of such protection.

“By penalizing the organizational activity carried out in order to allow the initiation of an international protection procedure by persons who do not meet the national criteria for the recognition of such protection, Hungary has violated EU law”: is what the EU Court of Justice decided on the European Commission’s appeal against the so-called Hungarian anti-Soros law. “The configuration as a crime of this activity is contrary to the exercise of the rights guaranteed by the EU legislator in the matter of support for applicants for international protection”, argues the Court.