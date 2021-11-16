LETTER Ode to medicine | Italians

Dear Beppe and dear Italians, Vaccino: is there a Big Pharma conspiracy? I do not know. But if we talk about the ethics of industry, let’s talk about it in the round and take the discussion to a completely different level: our homes are full of goods produced in defiance of any ethics that respect the human being. And we know, we’re not here to tell it. So I try to look at the matter from a different point of view. I am 57 years old and I survived a peritonitis I had in my adolescence, a terrible motorcycle accident in adulthood and pneumonia (ante COVID) that occurred already in my fifties. In all these cases, those who got me out of the plague were doctors, nurses and the drugs administered during the therapies. I am not a fool: I inquire, I read popular scientific articles (obviously those written in a form understandable to those who are ignorant of medicine), I listen to various opinions. And my conclusion, based on experiences and information analyzed with a critical spirit, is that I have faith in medical advances and I thank God for being born in Europe, where there are some of the best health systems in the world. For this, without delay, on Thursday I will do the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Not just for myself, for my health, or for the green pass, but above all for my loved ones and those around me. After all, just look at the graphs published all over the world, in all languages, to see the correlations between the number of vaccinated and the number of hospitalized / deaths. This would be enough to convince, it is not that the sophists are needed. Finally, I hope that a way will be found to quickly vaccinate even the populations of the poorest states, such as those in Africa. I believe and hope that they, the vaccine, will not refuse it.

