Letter of Internal Medicine to the Valencian Ministry

Óscar Torregrosa, president of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine.

The Society of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community (SMICV) has shown its satiety Y disagreement with regard to the distribution Department of Health has made one of the first 5,000 new seats structural newly created once covid contracts expire. In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Health, to which Medical Writing has had access, it is stated that “we consider inadmissible the disparagement made from the Department of Health of Valencia our specialty and request a reconsideration little justification for that decision. ” This situation is living in other regions, as stated by the president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), Jesus Diez Manglano: “Now we have a super surge of work. The fact that these contracts are cut will not have the same repercussion in some specialties as in others, and we are going to notice it a lot”.

So we have tried to apply from the Valencian scientific society reconversion of all covid contracts, “assigned to the Internal Medicine services of the Valencian Community, in structural contracts. We believe that it is the least that the patients of the Valencian Community need in a context as the current one and with the foreseen future perspectives”.

The indignation by Smicv is linked to the fact that, with this decision, without reinforcements to one dozen hospitals, demanding in turn that all covid contracts be maintained. The entity has also recalled that “during the pandemic, these services were reinforced with covid contracts, which were occupied by internists who previously had a precarious contract. After the termination of these contracts and the drastic reduction of the internal medicine templates that this implies, it will simply be impossible to attend to all that elderly population, who will be admitted periodically due to decompensation and will require frequent consultations”.

In addition, society has wanted to remember that the pandemic is far from over, warning that “they are foreseeable new wave with new variants of the virus that stress again our broken health care system, and no contracts covid services in Internal Medicine of Valencia. At the end, we can not guarantee adequate health care for infected patients requiring hospitalization. “

The specialists, accused of committing various negligence

In the letter sent to the Ministry of Health, the specialists of Internal Medicine they claim to have “suffered and accepted without palliative, for the general good, that we were deprived of vacations, days of free disposition and releases from guards. we had to double shiftshas been created reinforcement and other measures have accepted unconditionally by our service commitment to society and our patients. “

On the other hand, from Smicv it affirms not to have received no help on the part of the Ministry, quite the contrary: “We have had to endure that we will be accused of stealing protective material from health centers, also insinuations that, when we got infected, we did it to party with friends. But what we can not allow is that we are the big losers of this pandemic once again. “

Cutting contracts will hit Internal Medicine nationwide

The situation that Internal Medicine specialists are suffering in the Valencian Community is not an exceptionSince from the SEMI know that this situation is widespread nationwide. Ten Manglano He stated in Medical Writing that, despite not having complete information on all the communities, “in Madrid Yes they have cut many contracts and covid Aragon the idea is that they end on April 30. On the other hand, I know that in other communities it is the same.”

Díez considers that this situation should be managed by autonomous communities, “Since they are the companies who have the capacity to perform corresponding replicas. We defend in Senate recently what comes now in relation to the pandemic. They are now surfacing all people with chronic diseases that could not be addressed or they themselves decided on prevention not be consulted during the pandemic. “

All these people have repercussions, as the president of SEMI recalls, “in the same hospital group, Internal Medicine, which has treated the majority of people affected by Covid-19and now he must attend to those who suffer from chronic diseases”.

It is unknown if they will return in Spain new waves of coronavirusbut what is undeniable, according to Díez, is that “there is a workload and while there were certain medical groups that during the pandemic had to be in their homeWe were working in Internal Medicine, doubling shifts, overtime, Sundays and holidays. We now comes a super surge of work. The fact that these contracts are cut will not have the same repercussion in some specialties as in others, and we are going to notice it a lot”.