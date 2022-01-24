LETTER Science, climate change and the distracted world

Dear BSev, in the movie “Don’t Look Up” Leonardo di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two astronomers who discover a comet on a collision course with the Earth and try to alert the world of impending catastrophe. It is a metaphor for the risk linked to climate change but above all an excellent parody of the efforts of scientists to warn an “inattentive” world. Memorable is the scene of the two astronomers interviewed by the news anchor (Cate Blanchett), excited to report the impending catastrophe as if announcing the postponement of the Superbowl final. On the other, the two scientists differently shocked at not being taken seriously. How many times do climatologists have the feeling of being treated as such entertainment material … One of the first to raise the climate alarm was John Mercer of Ohio State University who in 1978 (!) Published in Nature “West Antarctic ice sheet and CO2 greenhouse effect: a threat of disaster “an article in which he wrote that” if the global consumption of fossil fuels continues to grow at the current rate, the CO2 content in the atmosphere will double in about 50 years … the increase of the temperature could initiate a rapid deglaciation of West Antarctica, with a 5 m increase in sea level. ” Today this prediction is being realized: first the disintegration of the ice shelves of the Antarctic Peninsula and now also the western glaciers of Pine Island and Thwaites. The latter will collapse in 5-10 years, Erin Pettit’s group reported to the American Geophysical Union in December. At that point, the GLOBAL sea level would increase by 65 cm (compared to an increase of 20 cm in the last century). And it could grow up to more than 300cm considering the nearby glaciers … Hello ?? No problem? So let’s sink our hand into the popcorn bag and change the channel. To paraphrase: Don’t Look South.

Paolo Gabrielli, paologabrielli@hotmail.com