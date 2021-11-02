LETTER The contradictions of electric vehicles

Mobility with electric vehicles (scooters, bicycles, cars, etc.), whose quasi-neutrality towards the environment has yet to be demonstrated, meets the favor of environmentalists who advocate it with (an exaggerated, in my opinion) enthusiasm. At least two contradictions appear: the batteries are mainly supplied by Chinese industries, whose ecological sensitivity is close to zero, and then we know how the workers are treated and how little civil rights are respected there. Other and not negligible drawbacks (weights, non-capillarity of the distribution network, dimensions, costs, disposal at the end of useful life, etc.) does not seem to be taken into account.

Plinio Giov Guerreri, plinio@guerreri.it