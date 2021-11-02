Business

LETTER The contradictions of electric vehicles

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Mobility with electric vehicles (scooters, bicycles, cars, etc.), whose quasi-neutrality towards the environment has yet to be demonstrated, meets the favor of environmentalists who advocate it with (an exaggerated, in my opinion) enthusiasm. At least two contradictions appear: the batteries are mainly supplied by Chinese industries, whose ecological sensitivity is close to zero, and then we know how the workers are treated and how little civil rights are respected there. Other and not negligible drawbacks (weights, non-capillarity of the distribution network, dimensions, costs, disposal at the end of useful life, etc.) does not seem to be taken into account.

Plinio Giov Guerreri, plinio@guerreri.it

November 1, 2021 (change November 01, 2021 | 2:41)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Amazon, the delivery of the courier is in red light: a woman comes out of her van, fired – VIDEO

19 hours ago

Khaby Lame in an official commercial with Mark Zuckerberg for the launch of Meta

2 days ago

What is Zuckerberg’s Meta really and why do metaverses fail?

2 days ago

unmissable offers of low cost flights from Ryanair

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button