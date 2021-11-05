World

LETTER The diet of leaders at COP26

Dear Beppe, I’ve been following your column for some time. I deal with climate change for passion and for work. On Sunday the G20 ended in Rome and the famous COP26 began in Glasgow. Let’s think about it. G20 leaders signed a declaration calling for “meaningful and effective” action to limit climate change. But again, the substance is missing. The summit’s final document states that: 1. Current national plans on how to limit emissions will need to be strengthened “if necessary” 2. It makes no specific reference to 2050 as a date to zero net carbon emissions 3. It does not include any date for the gradual elimination of subsidies to fossil fuels, stating that it will aim to do so “in the medium term” First reaction: “Shock!”. It is as if I had to go on a diet – not only because swimsuit rehearsal is approaching, but also because I have irritable bowel syndrome or high blood pressure. To continue with the parallelism: 1. I will continue to eat three croissants a day, let’s see if at some point I will have to reduce them 2. I am committed to losing 10 kg of weight by the summer 3. I will continue to eat French fries, perhaps in one or two two years I’ll stop How serious am I about starting the diet? Will I be ready for the costume fitting? Will my blood pressure drop? Most likely not. Mario Draghi said: “We have made sure that our dreams are not only alive, but they are progressing”. Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, tweeted: “I leave Rome with my unfulfilled hopes, but at least they are not buried.” Do you feel more like Antonio or Mario? 🙂 See you soon, Lisa For more comments on the topic (no, it’s not diet advice), visit Caldo – my blog on climate change and sustainable development

Lisa Mazzon, lisa.mazzon@hotmail.it

