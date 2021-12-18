Letter to Santa Claus from an Alitalia worker: let those responsible for the collapse pay

by Alessandra Gazzolo

Dear Santa,

Incredibly, Christmas will come again this year. Eh, sure, how to do without it? So, since at this point it is difficult for me to believe in anything else, I decided to start from scratch and entrust my requests to you, which on closer inspection are not even too expensive.

The first ever is: get me out of this box! More than a layoff I would define it as a disintegration fund, a “wooden dress” (is this allegory also used in Lapland?) In which they locked me in while still alive. Where there is no air, where you do not know what the end is, where they locked you up almost as a punishment, with all due respect to the detractors, who, even if they do not know what life you led, feel entitled to judge. I could enjoy this paid rest period in peace, but being kept does not suit me, I’m used to earning my bread.

The second request is a little more complex, maybe if you can’t satisfy it all in the next year I am confident in the years to come: make those responsible for this collapse pay, each based on the degree of responsibility. The politicians, who have sold out and continue to sell out our country abroad, orbs and cynics, not thinking (or not caring) that, just for example by giving our skies and airports to the Irish fleager or whoever for him, they would have paid anyway ( because he gets paid to “serve” the airports); but in return the wealth returns to Ireland and we become a third world nation, with essential services in the hands of the foreign glutton. It is no coincidence that other countries (lowercase and uppercase are never random) they did not allow the invasion and their mega-companies have been kept.

The politicians, I was saying, but also their minor children, the trade unionists, whose work should be to safeguard the rights of all workers and above all the jobs, but the only rights and posts that surely safeguard they are theirs.

Finally, do not forget the managers, the great managers who have followed one another and continue to follow one another. Everyone just widened the hole: no one paid for the damages, they took the money (a lot) and goodbye. More than managers, I would say they are and know manger.

Last request, in order of priority, but which would be the most urgent in order of time: this Christmas, if you can, for the whole of 2022, it avoids me having to respond to curious and necrophiles. Let this little letter of mine, which I invite you to spread to unified networks, be enough for them not to stop and look at the spatters of blood on the other road, to avoid useless traffic jams and safe insults on my part. Man forewarned …