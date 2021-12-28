Letter to the spouses, Gambino: teaching of a tender father

Families, a good for the Church and marriage, a place of God’s grace to be passed on to young people. Following the Pope’s Letter to the spouses, the reflection of Gabriella Gambino Under-Secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, the Family and Life, leads us to retrace the Year of the Amoris Laetitia family and to mark the path that separates us from World meeting in Rome 2022

Gabriella Ceraso and Alessandro De Carolis – Vatican City

“A Christmas present for you newlyweds, an encouragement, a sign of closeness and an opportunity for meditation”. Thus Pope Francis presented yesterday, the day of the feast of the Holy Family of Nazareth, his Letter to the spouses, a text that arrives one year after December 27, 2020 when at the Angelus he announced the Year dedicated to the “Amoris laetitia family “. A path full of fruits and marked by the “tenderness of a father” which is renewed in a “text of the magisterium”, thus Gabriella Gambino Under-Secretary of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life:

Listen to the full interview with Gabriella Gambino

In the letter that he wanted to send to the spouses as a gift, Pope Francis reviews aspects and phases of family life with the tone of a father, without forgetting the young couples preparing for marriage. What strikes you about this message?

I am struck by the tenderness of his tone, the affection he wanted to express to families in such a complex time, still dominated by the pandemic. Today there are many families experiencing crises and difficulties of all kinds, to which the Pope turns his gaze as a father. But I am particularly struck by the attention he has for the sacrament of marriage. The beauty of this gift, today so difficult for young people to understand, lies in the presence of Christ, who lives in families, in the midst of our daily life. And with extraordinary delicacy, the Pope enters our daily life, into family dynamics, almost taking us by the hand to encourage us and not to make us feel alone on this journey. And he exhorts young people to get married, to trust in the grace that invests the spouses, which sustains them throughout their lives in the adventure of marriage, even in the midst of storms. Basically, the Pope reminds us that “as Christians we cannot renounce proposing to young people the ideal of marriage, that is, God’s plan in all its greatness. Not to do so would be a lack of love of the Church towards young people. Understanding exceptional situations never implies hiding the light of the fullest ideal, nor proposing less than what Jesus offers to the human being ”. The Holy Father reminds us of this in Amoris laetitia. (AL 307)











The Letter to the spouses arrives exactly one year from December 27, 2020, when the Pope announced at the Angelus the Year dedicated to the “Amoris Laetitia Family”, five years after the publication of the Apostolic Exhortation. What, in your opinion, set in motion with that announcement?

Pastoral care of the family throughout the world has been restarted! After 5 years of reflections and doctrinal discussions, action was taken and our Dicastery, exhorted by the Holy Father, was able to elaborate many pastoral tools to help dioceses and episcopal conferences to translate the Exhortation into pastoral action and creativity. itself. Also in view of the World Meeting, which will now be held in 6 months, this Letter from the Pope to the spouses is a very important teaching text on the family, which parishes and dioceses will be able to use to prepare families for the Meeting, to reflect with families on what the family is and on how today, in the midst of so many difficulties, as Saint John Paul II said, it can become itself! Therefore, I truly invite communities and parishes to read it and meditate on it in their homes, suggesting it and distributing it to spouses from all over the world.











What, in your opinion, were the most beautiful fruits of this year?

Without a doubt, in general, I would say there are many initiatives that the world is making known to our Dicastery, and all those that have not reached us, since the Pope gave us this impulse. Many parishes, dioceses, episcopal conferences, even schools and universities write to us to tell us what they are doing to respond to the appeal of the Holy Father: to accompany families, married couples, the most fragile situations, new unions, in which the Lord is sought. A process of pastoral creativity has been set in motion which is also leading to greater communion, in many contexts, between pastors and families, to learn to listen to each other, also enhancing the role of families and spouses in the Church. It is not easy, but everywhere one perceives the desire to succeed, to try to understand how to walk together and also to accompany the most difficult situations, those that were previously left a little on the sidelines. Families are indeed good for the Church, but this statement in many contexts we have yet to understand how to translate it into practice.

The Year dedicated to the family will end next June, when the World Meeting of Families will be celebrated in Rome and yesterday the Pope invited everyone to prepare it well to live it well. How is the preparation for this event, and the meeting itself, intertwined with the synodal path opened by Francis in the Church?











Amoris laetitia, the red thread that is leading us to the World Meeting, is asking us to make a discernment on the style and way in which our pastoral service is carried out, which the Holy Father now invites us to frame in this synodal journey of the Church through the communion, participation and mission of every member of the People of God, including families. Pastors and families together, under the guidance of the Spirit. How to do it, though? It would be interesting, for example, in this time of the synodal journey and at the same time of preparation for the World Meeting, to try to combine the process of ecclesial discernment also starting from the Church-family relationship, asking ourselves some questions a little different from those to we are used to. For example, how can the family help the Church to be more synodal? What can the Church learn from the “familiar” way of discerning, listening and welcoming? What can the Church learn from the way in which parents, children, brothers try to love each other with their frailties, their vulnerability, conflicts and different points of view? These and other questions could open up to a new way of thinking about pastoral care, to a different style, to a more concrete communion between families and the Church. Not only that, but they would initiate a new process of discernment which, beyond the conclusion of the Year for the Family with the World Encounter, could go on at least until the Synod, continuing to stimulate family pastoral care throughout the world.