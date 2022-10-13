Letter written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt is leaked: ‘Impossible to write this without crying’

From the Newsroomi From the Newsroom – https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/13/2022 – 18:24 Share

Amid an intense legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on account of the ownership of a winery in France, in addition to accusations of physical and psychological abuse by Pitt, a letter written by Angelina about the divorce was recently leaked. The text was written by the actress in 2021 and was made public by the website She Knows.

In the letter, she talks about the importance of the winery and why she insisted on buying it initially. “It’s the place where we brought the twins and where we were married under a memory plate of my mother. A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even though it’s now impossible to write this without crying, I will keep my memories of what it was like a decade ago.”

Angelina talks about the place being centered around an alcohol business, referring to Pitt’s struggle with alcoholism. “I was hoping that somehow it could become something that would bring us together and find light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me to leave and will probably be happy to receive this email.”

The actress also spoke about things Pitt did without consulting her. “[Fui] hampered by decisions made that show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally transforming it into something that would be healthier for our children,” she said.

“I was shaken by the recent images that were released to promote and sell alcohol. I find it irresponsible and not something I would want kids to see. It reminded me of painful times,” she said, adding that she could not get involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when her husband’s alcoholic behavior “has harmed our family so deeply.” She added that the business is beyond the point of anything she would want to be a part of, “morally and for the good of the family”. She explained “two ways forward” and said she would fully support him “in trying to sell the company and move away from this difficult and painful chapter in our lives.”

She continued to imply that she would give up the winery. “The alternative is for you, the Perrin family or your partners to buy out my interest in the property and business completely,” she wrote. “Anyway, I believe we need to move forward to heal and focus where our family is united and where we have positive associations. And do it quickly,” she said.

Angelina also referred to the incident on the plane in 2016, where she claimed that Pitt had ‘attacked’ her own child and suffocated one of the children, prompting Angelina to file for divorce the same month. “I cannot begin to express how upsetting it is for me to have to get to this point. Your dream relationship with business and alcohol is yours and you’ve made that painfully clear. I wish you all the best with the business and I sincerely hope the kids will feel different about Miraval when they are older and visit you there. But Miraval for me died in September 2016, and everything I saw in the following years sadly confirmed that,” she said.

“Often you can’t recognize something in a personal way, especially if your focus is on the biggest global injustices, because everything else seems smaller. It’s so hard. I wish I could have that discussion and it’s so important… I’m not the type of person who makes decisions like I’ve had to take lightly. It took a long time for me to be in a position where I felt like I had to separate myself from the father of my children,” she concluded.

