Letters for car tax and inspection: what to do

To prevent the taxpayer from forgetting to pay the car tax as of the expiry date of January 31, 2022, some Regions, including Tuscany, are sending notices to motorists’ homes in order not to incur fines for non-payment of the vehicle ownership tax.

Letters from the Region to remind taxpayers of the expiry of the car tax

This service is highly appreciated by citizens who often fail to remember that their car tax is about to expire, even for distraction. The Tuscan regional authority has also provided for the activation of the online noticeinstead of the traditional letter sent by registered mail, by registering on the website of the Tuscany Region.

Car overhaul: what are the checks

In addition to the automobile tax, owners of vehicles and motorcycles must be careful to remember when to do revision of the vehicle used to check the efficiency of the car or motorcycle for road safety. But what are the checks carried out by the authorized workshops? Here is a summary of the checks carried out:

Check the braking system, including the fluid and the pads.

Verification of the steering with the bearings, of the mechanical condition and of the fixing.

Checking the electrical system with lights and indicators.

Control of windows, including side and rear-view mirrors.

Verification of car body doors, locks and even the tank.

Verification of noise emission levels and Co2 gas discharge.

Checking the seat belts and the horn.

Precise deadlines are foreseen to carry out the revision, which must be respected without delay.

When should the revision be done?

Newly registered vehicles with engines not exceeding 3,500 kilograms (cars and motorcycles) need to be inspected after four years. Subsequently, the checks will be carried out every two years. Vehicles over 3,500 kilograms (bus, trucks and ambulances), however, must be overhauled every year. Classic cars are checked every two years, while historic cars are checked every five years.

The extensions of 2022

Because of pandemicrecently, the revisions have been postponed for ten months. The provision is still valid for the deadlines ranging from March to June 2021. In these cases, checks can be carried out between January and April 2022.

The bonus

The devastating effects of Covid-19 on the world economy have also led to the increase in the price of the car overhaul. This prompted the government to envisage a bonus which can be requested starting this January. This voucher is also known as a safe vehicle bonus, as all vehicle owners who have maximum safety for their vehicle through an inspection benefit from this measure. The bonus is awarded for a single vehicle only once, and you must be the owner of the vehicle in question. The Discount amounts to € 9.95, which is reimbursed directly through the platform made available for support.