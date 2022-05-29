LETTERS GALICIA – MADRID – Itxu Díaz and Javier Quero}

The daily requiem

Dear compadre Quero:

If you are reading this, NASA has once again failed in its forecasts. Today Friday when I write to you, there are two huge hecatombs that I don’t know if they will have produced. Both mean the end of the world for me: one, that a potentially dangerous asteroid two kilometers in diameter will pass close to Earth; and another, that Real Madrid lose the Champions League final. In either case: requiem for our civilization.

The end of civilization leaves me cold. In the end, everything ends except the fools, who continue when the border ends. What I do feel sorry for is that Spain is ending. It is difficult to find a country in which as soon as the first news of monkeypox is known, half a million memes of Sánchez with the face of a monkey and Simón in the zoo appear on Twitter. We are a necessary country for the world. While the Germans do the math, the English turn red with stress, the Chinese work non-stop, and the Americans drop some bombs near any place where there is a problem, we Spaniards solve everything by breaking the box with two hands of reeds. Make that better for me, mate.

Lately reading the scientific news is like reading the Economics section. From disaster to disaster. Now the CSIC is happy because they have discovered a worm that manages to eat plastic, after dissolving it with its saliva as you do with torreznos, which opens the door to a lot of applications in waste recycling; and the only thing that comforts me is that it may be a good way to kill the worms.

The bad thing is that, taking into account that we are governed by idiots, we have two newscasts left to fill the streets with the disgusting plastic-eating worm, without anyone having held a referendum on whether we prefer the bug or plastic.

I also read in the same section that stars are heavier than previously thought. And it is true. Especially the reggaeton ones. And then I come across another piece of news that I love because it reminds me a lot of you when you go to Lucio: “the first Australians ate eggs the size of melons”. Now I understand why you were born in Melbourne!

I amuse myself in science because politics becomes less attractive as temperatures rise. I don’t know if it happens to you, but as soon as the time of the terraces begins, the pulpit with cheeks, and the dips in the pool, the vicissitudes of the speaker’s gallery of the Congress of Deputies awaken in me the most anodyne of indifferences. Perhaps this confirms the sociological fact that, if you are in government and want to hold a cacicada, the best time to schedule it is in the summer, if possible on a sunny Sunday.

Montero has carried out his aberrant law and now women are much more protected. In fact, the law reduces the penalties for rapists. She now she urges a law to protect women from idiots. Dave Barry left us written: “everyone has the right to be stupid. Some just abuse the privilege.”

All this reminds me of what I just read in The Region: in a few days the largest labyrinth in Spain will open in Galicia. Called Labirinto de Breoghán, it is in the Coruña town of Vilarmaior and has 6,120 square meters. I’m praying that the mayor invites six or seven ministers to the premiere. In my opinion, it would greatly improve the attraction if, in addition to having no exit, someone would release lions for the opening ceremony. Laugh, but this is how the Colosseum began and today it is one of the most visited monuments in the world, only surpassed by the Great Wall of China, the Eiffel Tower, and Scarlett Johansson.

lost in the maze

Dear compadre Itxu:

Are you going to talk to me about labyrinths? To me, who has been trying to get out of the Azca tunnels for three days? In Madrid we have the dubious honor of having this complex of 7 kilometers of circular tunnels, divided into two levels for greater creepiness, which run through the subsoil of Madrid’s financial district, next to Paseo de la Castellana. Legend has it that the layout of the tunnels was carried out by several engineers using an innovative design method consisting of releasing a lizard on a plane so that the underground pathways would follow the path marked by the reptile. And believe me, the bug had energy that day.

To enter the tunnels of Azca it is mandatory to say goodbye to the family beforehand, because you do not know when you will see them again. Going through the tunnels of Azca is like trying to find a solution for Spain, no matter how many times you go around you can’t find the exit. And getting out of the tunnels of Azca is more difficult than getting out of drugs. To add more suspense to the street gymkhana, the change of names in the Madrid street map has meant that if you are looking for the exit to Calle Capitán Haya you can keep going around ad eternum, since such a street no longer exists. Now Captain Haya has become the poet Joan Maragall, just as the detour to General Moscardó has mutated into Edgar Neville. You already know, dear Itxu, that, being mayor of the town and court, Manuela Carmena decided to eliminate all the signs on the Madrid street with the slightest military reminiscence and was about to remove the sign from the store of General Óptica, who they never made war but they sold glasses. It is the custom of the Spanish progressive to identify any member of the army with the Franco regime, even if it is Admiral Cervera, who also had his street stolen from him in Barcelona despite having died before Franco’s 17th birthday.

I follow. I’m still in Azka. I’ve been here so long that I don’t even remember why I came in. I find myself lost, what a paradox! I feel disoriented, aimless, anguished, hopeless, spinning more than a manco in a rowboat, more overwhelmed than a sweeper in Tarifa. It is true that as a freelancer I have years of experience in researching the effects of anxiety on human beings, but this goes beyond the most pessimistic of possible situations.

Are you going to talk to me about labyrinths, dear Itxu? I don’t know what the Breoghán tunnel that you point out to me will be like and I promise to visit it if one day I manage to get out of the Azca tunnels, where I continue to spin like a donkey on a Ferris wheel while I write these lines to you. I appreciate your idea of ​​inviting a few ministers to his inauguration with the lofty goal of losing them forever. However, I think you missed the mark. They are the ones who have put us all in a labyrinth, who have condemned us to wander through a tunnel full of nooks and crannies and no way out. We do not see the light of its end and, I also tell you, at the price of light, almost better. We go through the galleries of this underground with Pedro el Guapo as a guide and his separatist partners and admirers of ETA undermining the earth at our feet so that the path towards darkness is deeper and deeper. There is no compass. There is no map. And the acronym GPS in this mess stands for Pedro Sánchez Governs. Who are you going to talk to about labyrinths, compadrito? Who invented them? No dear, Itxu. What we need is not to put the Government in a labyrinth, but to get out of the labyrinth in which the Government put us. And that, right now, seems even more difficult to me than escaping from the Azca tunnels.