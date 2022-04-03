Letters to the Editor: Without health care under the excuse of covid-19 | Opinion

It’s been two months now that I’ve been trying to get an appointment in person or by phone with Social Security. Mission Impossible. It is not for a minor issue: it is to conclude a medical assistance authorization for an 87-year-old relative suffering from a very serious illness that I have welcomed at my home in Madrid because she was alone at her home in London. Although the comparisons are odious, three months ago, a single call to the NHS in the United Kingdom (equivalent to our INSS) and 10 days later all the documentation arrived by registered letter to my address, since then I have still not been able to process the documentation in Spain. With the excuse and umbrella of covid-19, making arrangements in public administrations has become a black hole. Either there is no response or they require me to solve everything online. Another impossible mission for many with pages as unfriendly as they are inextricable. I demand that the Administration take care of me, answer me. And that the civil servants are gotten up to their positions. I’m a taxpayer, not an idiot.

Jose Antonio Padilla Izquierdo. Madrid

Identity crisis in the PP

We all have that moment in our lives when we simply ask ourselves: who am I? What is my reason for being? Naturally, these questions also seem to arise for the PP. The popular double-headed seagull, in its last attempt to take flight, replacing the despondent Casado with the acclaimed Feijóo, tries to rediscover itself with its new head, initially intended to be calmer and warmer than the previous erratic face. She only seems to forget that other side of her body, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who has already said that she intends to fly free, has a strategy for the Community of Madrid of coexistence in harmony with her partners on the extreme right. Let’s hope Feijóo doesn’t forget that body and mind have to act in coordination if he wants to move effectively and that the first thing before starting to walk is to know where he wants to go.

Francisco de Paula Sanchez Duran. grenade

hunger for books

Books are like candy and here’s why: there are books that when you read them leave you with a sweet taste that is impossible to repeat and, even if you look for similar books, you won’t find one like it. In that quest, you will come across books that are bitter, but addictive, and some that will taste so bad that it will take you days to pick up another. Each book is a different candy so it is impossible to choose a favorite, however, surely we all have a specific taste for one genre or another. Many thanks to reading and its authors for ending my famines!

Alicia Arcenillas Rivas. Alcorcon (Madrid)

Philosophy in institutes

The Philosophy subject taught in high schools is History of Philosophy. I think that a subject should be proposed that would consist more of learning to think, dialogue and put into practice the conclusions that we students reach. In fact, all the philosophers they tell us about have disappeared, those people questioned their time and analyzed it, fighting for a better world.

David Balmaseda Montilla. Valencia