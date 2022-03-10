Lety Calderón reveals who supports her children now that the father is in prison

On July 9, 2019, Juan Collado He was arrested and taken to prison for the alleged crimes of organized crime and operations with resources of illicit origin. Due to the type of charges against him, his accounts were frozen, according to what his wife reported at the time. Yadhira Carrillo.

Has the lawyer, who is the father of the two children of Leticia Calderon with the economic obligations that he had towards the minors since his arrest? The actress reveals the whole truth.

“Right now everything [los gastos de lo que requieren Luciano y Carlo] I assume it and that’s the way it should be,” Calderón revealed to the media.

Regarding the lack of compliance in the payment of taxes by some public figures, the interpreter of Carmina Ríos de Montero in the telenovela ‘Single with daughters’ was emphatic in warning that “we all must pay taxes in one way or another.” And she made it clear that she is not her case.”I try to always be well organized and meet all the requirements as a citizen, and everything you have to do, as a good citizen, obviously,” she clarified.

Leticia Calderón made it clear that she is unaware of the controversy caused by the alleged letter that Juan Collado wrote accusing Angélica Rivera, former first lady of Mexico, of abuse of power, as well as her ex-partner’s denial of the authorship of said letter. She prefers to focus her energies on caring for her children and her professional activities. “I have no idea, I would lie to you. The truth is that we just arrived from a trip and we had no contact with any news. I don’t know,” she concluded.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

ON VIDEO: Roger Vivier and Christian Louboutin prepare their shoes for big dances