Leukemia, Italians discover how malignant cells hide







Acute myeloid leukemia is one of the most aggressive and deadly blood cancers. The most effective therapy for many patients is donor bone marrow transplantation. In half of transplant patients, however, the tumor recurs after some time. And this time, having become “invisible”, it escapes the immune control and the antitumor action triggered by the transplant. The researchers of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan have managed to discover the mechanism that hides leukemia and to describe it on the prestigious Cancer Discovery, the journal of the American Association for Cancer Research: at its base there is not a mutation in the DNA sequence of the malignant cells but a so-called “epigenetic modification”. Put simply, scientists have unmasked a gene silencer, called “Prc2”, which allows the “Hla” proteins – those that make the tumor recognizable to donor lymphocytes and therefore attackable – to be silenced, hidden.

Not only. It is now known how to reverse this process, forcing leukemia cells to show their Hla proteins and thus making themselves vulnerable again to the anti-tumor action of the transplant. To do this, the researchers used a molecule already being tested in humans for other therapies, and therefore already clinically tested for safety and tolerability. This approach has achieved excellent efficacy results in cultured cells and laboratory animals, in which human disease could be reproduced at least in part, and promises rapid entry into clinical practice.

The research was coordinated by Luca Vago – associate professor of Hematology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and group leader of the Immunology, transplantation and infectious diseases division of the Milan hospital – and Raffaella di Micco – group leader of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy and a researcher at the New York Stem Cell Foundation – and it was made possible thanks to the support of the Airc Foundation for Cancer Research. Prc2 inhibitors, explains a hospital note, are already undergoing advanced clinical trials for other tumors, based on different mechanisms of action than the completely new one described in Cancer Discovery. “The fact that the safety and tolerability of these drugs has already been widely tested in humans promises to accelerate the start of the first clinical trials of these inhibitors in patients with acute myeloid leukemia ».

The method followed, that is, starting from the clinical needs of patients to return to them with new potential therapeutic tools, “confirms once more the winning formula of the model followed in the hospital, in which the activity of the ward informs the research activity of base and vice versa “commented Vago and Di Micco.