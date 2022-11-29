Levante-EMV brings together medical excellence at the Innovation in Medicine Awards

The field of medical research is at a peak in Valencia. As a sample of it lift-EMV celebrated tonight the delivery of the first Prensa Ibérica Awards for Innovation in Medicinewith which he wanted to honor the medical professionals who, with their proposals and their work, have allowed notable progress in improving the quality of life of Valencians.

Around 150 people, including the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig; the president of the Provincial Council of Valencia, Toni Gaspar; and the president of Prensa Ibérica, Javier Moll, They have accompanied the winners tonight at the awards ceremony, which took place during a gala dinner at BioHub VLC, in the La Marina de València complex.

The event was inaugurated with the Javier Moll’s speechpresident of Prensa Ibérica, who has valued the work of the “great professionals” of the Valencian health, which is “at the forefront”. Moll also wanted to highlight the important role of the sector during the pandemic, which showed its “efficiency”. Likewise, he recalled another of the great challenges to face: retaining talent in the Valencian Community, for which it is essential to recognize the work they do on a daily basis.

For his part, the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, after congratulating all the winners during the closing ceremony of the awards ceremony and thanking Javier Moll for his commitment to these awards, stressed that “we have to be aware that the The future depends on strengthening research”.

The dinner was also attended by the Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, as well as the winners and representatives of medical excellence in the Valencian territory.

The ten awarded

The first of the evening’s awards was collected by Javier Díez Domingo, a pediatrician and medical doctor who directs the Fisabio Vaccine Research Area (AIV), who will receive the Award for Innovation in Pediatrics and Specific Pediatric Areas.

Next, the next of the awards has been received by the Primary Care team of the Fuensanta de València Health Center, which will be awarded the prize in Primary and Out-of-hospital Care.

The witness has been taken by Andrés Cervantes Rupérez, professor of Medicine at the University of Valencia (UV) and head of the Medical Oncology service at the Hospital Clínico Universitario de València. Cervantes will collect the prize for Innovation in Oncology.

The clinical manager of La Fe’s Adult and Child Spine Unit, Teresa Bas, was the next winner to collect her award, specifically the award for innovation in the Care of Musculoskeletal Diseases.

After Teresa Bas, the next winner was Luis Martí Bonmatí, his son David Martí and his wife Cristina Aguado came to collect the award on his behalf. The director of the clinical area of ​​Medical Imaging and of the Biomedical Imaging Research Group of La Fe received the award for Innovation in Diagnostic Imaging.

On the other hand, Rafael Badenes, head of the Mobile ECMO for Transplants of the Valencian Community and head of the Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapeutics service of the Hospital Clínico, has been awarded the prize for Innovation in the Care of own Illnesses of Surgical and Medical-Surgical Pathologies.

The president of the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) and professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Valencia, José Remohí Giménez, has received the Award for Innovation in Women’s Health Care.

The next prize to be awarded was that of Innovation in Medical-Clinical Areas, which will be received by Marina Berenguer, professor and head of the accredited group of Hepatology and Clinical Transplantation of the Health Research Institute (IIS) of La Fe.

Juan Martínez León, professor of Surgery at the UV and head of the Cardiac Surgery service at La Fe, was awarded the prize for Innovation in the Care of Cardiovascular Diseases.

The last of the awards will be received by Juan Francisco Vázquez, coordinator neurologist of the Motor Neuron Diseases unit of La Fe, who received the award for Innovation in Neurosciences.