Levante is forgiving Barcelona in the Spanish league; Xavi’s team does not react

2022-04-10

– TO THE REST! Levante is drawing goalless against Barcelona, ​​but it has been better. Xavi’s team will have to change the chip for the complement. 45+1′ What Morales is playing is a danger for the Barça defense. 45′ Only one more minute is added. 44′ Shot that goes over Frenkie de Jong. 42′ AND THE LEVANTE RESPONDS! Radoja left-footed shot that passes near Ter Stegen’s cabin. Followed by the ‘granota’ team. 41′ Ferran’s shot that reaches the goalkeeper’s hands without problems.

40′ Aubameyang has barely entered the game. The Gabonese disappeared. 38′ Xavi has not sat down from what he is seeing. He does not get, for now, anything to Barcelona. 37′ Gavi’s center that touches Róber Pier and is a corner for Barcelona. 35 & # 39; Barcelona still does not generate a dangerous play. He can’t get past Levante’s defence. 33′ The game was stopped to attend to Morales, who collided with Araujo and took the worst part. 30 & # 39; Great first half hour of Levante that has Barcelona between the ropes. Both ‘granota’ is warm. 29′ OOOFFFF! Miramón’s center to the near post, Araujo falls in the fight with Roger to finish that play, the Uruguayan gets up in time and takes the ball out of the area.

28 & # 39; Past center of Son that does not find a finisher. Levante is encouraged, which continues to arrive with great danger. 27′ VERY CLOSE TO THE LEVANTE! Playful Morales, who is removing rivals, leaves Araujo behind, gets into the kitchen, ‘stings’ Ter Stegen and Eric García appears on the mere line to avoid the goal. 25 ‘ Levante is very fine in each individual duel. We’ll see if he lasts this intensity, but the physical display is tremendous. 23′ Levante corner that Araujo solves with a header at the penalty spot. twenty’ YOOOOOO! Great pass from Ter Stegen that reached Ferran Torres, but the striker’s shot was stopped by Cárdenas. There was confusion in the ‘granota’ defense on that play. 18′ Alves continues to limp. At the moment no one is warming up on the Barça bench. 17 & # 39; Alves hurts his ankle after hurting himself. 15′ Barça is not comfortable, neither in defense nor in attack. Back suffers with Levante’s speed and up top he is lacking mobility.

12 & # 39; Now Barça tries to anesthetize Levante a bit and lower the revolutions of the match. 10 ‘Yellow card for Campaña due to a foul on Busquets in the center of the field. 7′ This has not started well for Barça, which has already had several losses and too many gaps are appearing in defense. 5′ Miramón’s foul on Ferran on the right side. Breath for Barça, who is finding themselves with a very ambitious Levante. 4′ Campaign shot that Ter Stegen stops. Levante is still very intense and Barça has no solutions. 3 & # 39; What Levante is pressing, leading Barcelona to error. 2 & # 39; And now Frenkie de Jong tried and his shot goes up. one’ NEAR THE LEVANTE! Error by Dani Alves at the start, who hands the ball to José Luis Morales and he hits it first. The Brazilian apologized. – THE MATCH STARTED! Levante and Barcelona meet at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium.

New proof for the Barça of Xavi. A cast focused on recovering the second position in the table is measured against a I raised who is fighting to get out of the relegation places and who will test the unbeaten dynamics of the azulgranas. pedrithe most talented footballer of the Catalan team, will start on the bench and will play instead Dembelewho conforms the attack with Ferran Y aubameyang. Pique the duel is lost due to injury.

Confirmed lineups I raised: Cárdenas, Miramón, Róber Pier, Postigo, Vezo, Son, Radoja, Pepelu, Campaña, Morales and Roger.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Alba; Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Nico; Dembele, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang.