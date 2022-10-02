Levante presents its candidacy for Europe

Levante showed that they are ready to compete with the best in the F League. Sánchez Vera’s team put on a great game against Atlético who found themselves a hard-working team that never knew how to hurt. Yes, the Levante players were clear that with a great Mayra they achieved the three points to maintain their full victories and hit the table.

Sánchez Vera had the game very prepared. Levante knew they had to find the spaces with Mayra and Alba Redondo moving freely, Andonova throwing at speed and Leire Baños together with Paula ordering the midfield. Thus, the domain was alternate, because neither Atlético nor Levante managed to win the ball. The rojiblancas were looking for inspiration from Ludmila, with Leicy looser and Maitane and Irene Guerrero to contain in midfield. The first went to Alba after a good play by Mayra, but the Spanish international’s shot went very close to Lola Gallardo’s post. Later it was Tatiana Pinto who tried it from outside the area, but Lola responded with a big parry. Atlético saw how the granotas, without dominating, did have the chances. Some attempt by Ludmila in speed and little else. Until, after half an hour, Mayra went to the right and her center was touched by Menayo with such bad luck that it slipped through Lola’s near post. A goal that rewarded the best start of the granota that the second could make through Pinto. For the first time this season, Atlético had to row against the current, and they did not know how to react.

After the restart, more of the same. Levante had control of the game, but Atlético put it one more gear. Ajibade had a very clear shot, but his shot was taken by a Tarazona who is earning respect at only 18 years old. Levante tried with a direct free kick that Lola took well. Óscar Fernández took out Banini to shake up the match and was close to equalizing, but what came was the second place. In corner kick, Lola went wrong, the ball was dead and Andonova appeared to put the second of the granota and give peace of mind. Atlético had no choice but to go for it all. He took out Staskova to have more presence in the area, but it didn’t pay off too much either. A shot by Leicy was the best until, two minutes from the end, the Colombian put her in the area and Staskova came with everything to close the gap. Atlético had to push, but Levante knew how to temporize very well to take the three points and afflict the rojiblancas with their first defeat of the season.

ABSTRACT Data sheet: Levante: Tarazona; Antonia, Mendez, Calligaris, Paula Tomas; Baños, Tatiana (Lloris, m.88), Paula Fernández; Andonova (Carol, m.90), Alba Redondo and Mayra Atletico Madrid: Lola; Moraza, Van Dongen, Menayo, Medina (Moral, m.85); Maitane, Irene (Lundkvist, d.69) Guerrero, Santos; Cardona, Ajibade and Ludmila (Staskova, m.85) Goals: 1-0, min.30: Menayo (pp), 2-0, m.68: Andonova, 2-1, m.89: Staskova Referee: Gil Soriano (Extremadura Committee). He admonished Pinto by the locals and Menayo and Moraza by the visitors. Incidents: Match corresponding to the fourth day of the 2022/23 F League played at the Ciudad Deportiva del Levante in front of five hundred spectators.

Levante Las Planas 3-1 Alhama: A very ‘protested’ win

Levante Las Planas added its second victory in three games played by beating Alhama that dominated in several phases of the game, but did not find the necessary success to take something positive from Sant Joan Despí. A brace from Laura Martínez and a goal from Pilar Garrote, whose entry onto the field was key for the locals, left Jade’s target in nothing.

The experienced striker from Madrid is showing that she is still in top form after her time with the Swiss Servette. She already scored against Levante in the first match of matchday 2 and today she saw the goal again against the Catalan team to put her team ahead in the 26th minute. A great pass from Lucía Martínez behind the rival defense left Jade alone against Bacic to define perfectly.

Those of Ferran Cabello, however, did not take long to put the tables through Laura Martínez, who failed to beat Noelia Gil at first, but after her rejection, at second. It was the 30th minute of a most entertaining match between the two recently promoted teams. Both want to stay in the elite. They make it clear in every crash.

However, it was Levante Las Planas that kept the spoils after They annulled a goal for offside against the Murcian team in the 48th minute. The decision was more than discussed, since the goal had been an own goal. Alhama kept looking for the rival goal: Marina Martí had it in the 64th minute and Mariela crashed a ball into the crossbar in the 77th minute.

And then came the move that decided the match for the Catalans. Noelia Gil cleared a ball over the small area line and was brought down by Alba Mellado, who was looking for the finish. The referee Espinosa Ríos did not notice a foul and Laura Martínez took the ball to put the 2-1 in 85′. Already in 96′, Pilar Garrote closed the scoring.

ABSTRACT Raise the Planes: Bacic; Parera (Esther Martín, 59′), Bou (Mellado, 76′), Struck, Nuria; Chikwelu (Pilar Garrote, 46′), Muth, Laura Martínez, Julve (Gantxegi, 67′); Mari Paz (Trudi Carter, 68′) and Uribe. : Bacic; Parera (Esther Martín, 59′), Bou (Mellado, 76′), Struck, Nuria; Chikwelu (Pilar Garrote, 46′), Muth, Laura Martínez, Julve (Gantxegi, 67′); Mari Paz (Trudi Carter, 68′) and Uribe. Alhama: Noelia Gil; Fresneda (Lena Pérez, 89′), Lucía Ramírez, Judith Caravaca, Nerea Vicente (Mariela Coronel, 46′); Carid, Lucia M., S. Rubio; Martí (Arques, 90′), Jade and Morcillo (Helena Torres, 82′). goals: 0-1 (26′): Jade. 1-1 (30′): Laura Martinez. 2-1 (85′): Laura Martinez. 3-1 (96′): Pilar Garrote. Countryside: Camp Municipal Les Planes. referee: Espinosa Rios (Madrid). He booked Judith (20′), Nuria Garrote (36′), Mariela Coronel (53′), Marina Martí (62′).

La Real scratches a point from Sevilla after lifting a 2-0 in eight minutes

Sevilla and Real Sociedad sealed the draw in a game that Cristian Toro’s pupils controlled from the start but which they let slip in the final stretch. The Andalusians took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Ana Franco and Jessica Martínez, from a penalty. However, in the last ten minutes the Basques equalized with a great goal from Nerea Eizaguirre and a spectacular header from Gabi García. Distribution of points that tastes little for the locals, since they touched the first victory of the course, and that had the flavor of victory for some visitors who remain in the upper-middle zone of the classification.

Both managers made different variations on their starting eleven. Toro lined up a defense with three central defenders and two lanes that gave his team a lot of depth. Meanwhile, Arroyo repeated the 4-3-3 with Nerea Eizaguirre with total freedom and Amaiur, the best of the Basques, at the point of attack. So things were Sevilla who started with more intensity. And that intensity translated into a first time for Amanda that went high. Shortly after, the former Atlético player was the protagonist again. She crossed from the left side so that Ana Franco touched just enough and dismissed Lete. Barely 16 minutes had passed and Sevilla dominated on the pitch and on the scoreboard. But the Andalusian thrust did not end there. Martín Prieto had a one-on-one, but his shot went wide. Real Sociedad weathered the season as well as it could and began to climb meters looking for the Sullastres goal. Amaiur had it after a phenomenal uncheck, although his shot went wide and, ten minutes later, it was Nerea Eizaguirre who sought the equalizer with a long shot. Thus ended the first half. Real Sociedad improved in the final stretch but the Sevilla goal was not too disturbing either.

The second part started with too many interruptions. Neither team was able to set the pace of the game and Real Sociedad, more forced than its rival, began to arrive with a dropper. And, of course, with Amaiur as the protagonist. The forward first finished off a free-kick by Eizaguirre and shortly after he shot weakly so that Sullastres stopped without any problems. The realistic tie seemed to be closer than the local sentence. However, after an individual play by Amanda, the referee awarded a controversial penalty that would make it 2-0. Jessica Martínez, who has just jumped onto the field, was unforgiving from 11 meters to the joy of the local parish. It was the 76th minute and it seemed that the clash was seen for sentence. However, Nerea Eizaguirre rolled up her sleeves and began to monopolize royalist attacks. Sullastres excelled against Gabi García, who was fundamental in the final stretch of the clash, but could do little against the great goal of the day and possibly one of the best of the season. Nerea Eizaguirre recovered a ball in the midfield, saw the goalkeeper ahead and from about 50 meters he drew a masterful Vaseline to shorten distances. The goal didn’t sit well with Sevilla, who took a step back to defend that 2-1 lead. This made Real Sociedad come on top and a minute after Nerea’s goal, the Basque captain once again struck fear into the Sevilla players’ bodies, although this time she stopped Sullastres without any problems. Those of Arroyo did not give up and as a result of their push came the draw. Corner from the right wing, perfect ball to the penalty spot and Gabi García, with a spectacular header, put the tables on the scoreboard.