level 3 autonomous driving approved

THE FIRST – Mercedes is the first car manufacturer to meet the legal requirements of the UN-R157 standard, thus achieving compliance with level 3 of autonomous driving. The approval was granted by the German Federal Transport Authority (KBA). This means that, starting next year, the German company will be able to use its assisted driving system on public roads. We remind you that level 3 provides for automation in some circumstances, with the presence of the driver ready to take control of the car.

ONLY IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – The Mercedes which currently have an automated guidance system compliant with level 3 are the Class S and the electric EQS. They both have the system Drive Pilot, which enables conditioned automated driving at speeds of up to 60 km / h in heavy or congested traffic situations and on suitable motorway sections in Germany (the system controls the speed and distance, keeping the lane). Once the Drive Pilot is active (currently Mercedes has foreseen its use on 13,191 kilometers of motorway in Germany), the driver can also disregard what happens in traffic and devote himself to auxiliary tasks such as consulting the smartphone or sending an email.

SEE EVERYTHING AROUND ITSELF – The Drive Pilot it uses perimeter sensors, LiDAR, a rear window camera and microphones (for recognizing blue lights and other special emergency vehicle signals), as well as a humidity sensor in the wheel compartment. In addition to sensor data, the Drive Pilot receives information on the shape of the road, the route profile, road signs and unusual traffic events (such as accidents or road works) from a digital HD map. All this information is processed by a powerful central control unit, which manages the software functions necessary to guarantee the automated driving.

IN CASE OF EMERGENCY – Should the driver fail to regain control of the car even after several requests, for example due to a serious health problem, the system brakes the vehicle to a stop, turns on the emergency lights and activates the emergency call system; doors and windows are also unlocked to make it easier for rescuers to gain access to the passenger compartment.