Levi, McPherson and Ricketts among the winners of the City of Padua in Italy

Roberto Mancini plans to make changes to Italy’s starting line-up for the next game after his “tired” side drew 0-0 with Switzerland on Sunday.

The Azzurri created several chances and saw Georgino’s penalty saved by Jan Sommer, author of seven saves in total at St. Jacob’s Park.

This is the second time the European champions have drawn in three days, following a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in this week’s World Cup qualifiers.

Despite losing the most points, Italy remained unbeaten in 36 games equaling Brazil’s all-time record, set between 1993 and 1996.

Mancini was once against the disappointment of his team’s extravagance in front of goal, however, that his side failed to find the net for the first time in 18 games overall.

“This is a time when the ball doesn’t go in,” he told Ray Sport. “Once again we had a lot of chances not to win this match.

“It’s not the penalty, it’s other situations. We have to be more determined, more precise, more precise.

“Just like with Bulgaria, it is another match that we cannot fail to win with so many scoring chances saved.

It was more difficult in the second half, but we had chances in the first and second half, which means the team played good football.

“The players are tired, so for sure there will be some changes for the next game. It’s a wasted opportunity, just like Thursday. Exactly the same “.

The next match will be Wednesday against Lithuania in Reggio Emilia, a match that Italy will be the favorite to win regardless of Mancini’s stadiums.

Sunday’s draw leaves Italy four points behind Switzerland, although the second-seeded Group C still has two games to play.

With the two teams meeting again on Italian soil in two months, Mancini believes the showdown could prove crucial in the only automatic qualifying spot.

“I think that would be the case, yes,” he said.

Italy’s draws extend to four consecutive games over 90 minutes, despite winning two of those games on penalties before winning Euro 2020.

Ten members of Italy’s starting lineup were also part of the squad that helped eliminate Switzerland 3-0 in that tournament, the only change being Emerson Palmieri replacing Leonardo Spinazzola.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini believes his team played better on Sunday in Basel than they did in the European Championship two months ago.

“We played really well tonight in every sense, with technique and hostility, perhaps even better than when we beat Switzerland 3-0 in June,” he told Rai Sport.

“What we lack is a little extra to score a goal. That’s what we need to find as soon as possible, because it was a really big step up from Thursday’s game, to get back to the team we saw at Wembley.

“We will take another step forward for the Nations League in November, and then we will qualify for the World Cup.

“Let’s take it one step at a time, to recover some energy. There is a long way to go and we have to prepare for Wednesday ”.

Jorginho’s missed penalty was Italy’s first with his sixth penalty, even if this excludes penalties, after also missing Italy’s victory over England in the European Championship final.

“At that moment the team should help Jorginho and we did it,” added Chiellini. “If we hadn’t been so focused we would have lost tonight and then made qualifying really complicated.

“There are many positive aspects to be drawn from this performance and we need to build on them.”