Leviatán and EBRO star in the final of the highest Argentine League of Legends competition

Today in Argentina the MasterFlow League, the grand finale of the League of Legends Opening. EBRO and Leviathan are the two finalist teams that will enter Summoner’s Rift to define the champion of the first split. The tournament -organized by LVP, MEDIAPRO Group and Flow- will close its first chapter and distribute more than one million pesos in prizes, with 500 thousand for first place.

Despite his excellent performance during the regular phase, Boca Juniors Gaming fell convincingly 0-3 against Leviathan in the semifinals and was placed in the top 4. On the opposite side, EBRO obtained a tighter victory against Pampas by 3-2 and thus confirmed the protagonists of the last best-of-five match. With the rise of Globant Emerald Team to the LLA, the Master Flow League was left without a defender for the new split and both contenders will seek to keep the maximum prize.

The dragons rookies in the league had an immaculate performance in the playoffs, with two convincing series and a roster with names that gave much to talk about during the beginning of the split. As to EBROthe team of the former footballer Juan Sebastian Veron, reached the top 3 of the regular phase and grew even more in their hard-fought elimination series. The finalists will also look for that first place to add the most points in order to repeat the route in the Clausura and ensure their participation in the South Regionals.

Fans of the League of Legends and fans of EBRO and Levianeta will be able to choose to enjoy the outcome of the Argentine league in the cinema through the call for Cinemark Hoyts at Shopping DOT from Buenos Aires. As always, you can follow the broadcast on the channel 601 of Flow or through the official channels of LVP Argentina on Twitch and YouTube. The final will have the participation and coverage of Nachittus, Gotszar, El Joven Roman, Nerakk, Zombyra Y Lady Mufa.

