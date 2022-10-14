Levi’s jeans from the 19th century sold for more than $87,000

Levi’s bets on baggy pants 1:07

(CNN) — A pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s sold at auction in a small New Mexico town for more than $87,000.

The jeans, found in an abandoned mine by a “denim archaeologist,” were purchased by 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, a veteran of the vintage jeans market.

“We didn’t have any plans to buy the jeans together until the auction started, which is crazy to look back on,” Stevenson told CNN.

The jeans sold for $87,400, one of the highest prices ever paid for a pair of jeans, including a 15% buyer’s premium. Hautner paid 90%, while Stevenson contributed the remaining 10%.

Stevenson has run a denim repair shop in Los Angeles for nearly three decades, but he’s never come across a pair like this.

“These jeans are extremely rare, especially in this fantastic used condition and size,” he told CNN.

Stevenson first heard of jeans “about five years ago when they were first discovered” in the American West by Michael Harris, who “has searched at least 50 abandoned mines for five years and hasn’t found a pair of equal quality.” according to Stevenson.

Only a couple of similar pairs exist, but they are kept in museums and are too delicate to wear.

This pair, however, “are surprisingly durable, so they can definitely be worn,” Stevenson told CNN. “There are a couple of weak spots in the jeans that could use a bit of reinforcement, but otherwise they are super solid jeans.”

“I could easily imagine Johnny Depp or Jason Momoa wearing them,” he said.

The auction was held at the Durango Vintage Festivus on the outskirts of the small town of Aztec. The four-day festival is organized by vintage jean expert Brit Eaton, who described finding items like this as “a total addiction.”

“I needed a ‘headliner’ to rival the musical acts I booked. I knew these jeans would be a big draw,” Eaton told CNN.

“I’ve been in this business for a quarter of a century and the average vintage jean is around $100. So finding such a valuable pair is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he added.

Eaton said he originally did not intend to sell the jeans, which is why he listed them at this “huge” price. But given their rarity, he said, “it wasn’t a surprise” that they were bought at auction. “It was super fun watching them sell live to bidders,” he said.

Although they are an icon of the American West, jeans also testify to a dark episode in the country’s history. An inside pocket is printed with the phrase “The only kind made by white labor.” The Wall Street Journal quoted a Levi’s spokesperson as explaining that the company used this slogan after the introduction of the China Exclusion Act in 1882, which barred Chinese workers from entering the US. The WSJ reported that Levi’s abandoned both this policy and the slogan in the 1890s. The law was repealed in 1943.

What does Stevenson plan to do with the jeans now? “We would consider offering them for sale to an extremely interested private buyer,” he said, but added that the owners would prefer to buy them and display them in a museum “like the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

For now, they are stored in a safe deposit box near Stevenson’s Denim Doctors store in Los Angeles and are available to view by appointment.