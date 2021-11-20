Levi’s slalom, it is always Vlhova-Shiffrin. Bassino already out

The Slovak is the fastest in the first heat with an 11/100 advantage over the American. Marta closes at 3 ”25, only Peterlini qualified for the second heat

Petra Vlhova against Mikaela Shiffrin: the slalom starts from here. In the first heat of Levi’s race that opens the calendar of the specialty, the Slovak leads in 52 ”15 with a handful of hundredths ahead (11) over the American. And the others watch from afar, with the exception of the Slovenian Andreja Slokar, launched by the success in the parallel of Lech and the only one to remain under half a second (at 48/100). The Slovakian had already scored twice here last year, Shiffrin has Stenmark in her sights, the difference in victories remains large (70 to 86), but by winning today she could already grab him in the record of victories in a specialty (the Swede won 46 giants, Mikaela is at 45 in slalom).

The others – For now there have been no revolutions, with the exception of Slokar, and in the standings we see the protagonists of all time. From Swenn Larsson – returning from the serious injury that kept her out for the whole of last season – fourth at 55/100, to Swiss Michelle Gisin, fifth at 70/100. And under one second of delay, Liensberger (72/100), Durr (72/100) and Holdener (at 93/100) also close.

Italy house – After the retirement of the veteran Irene Curtoni, the blues restart from the young women. Martina Peterlini finished 22nd at 1 ”84 and will be the only blue at the start in the second heat. Marta Bassino far away at 3 ”25 did not qualify for the second heat like Lara Della Mea (at 3” 35). Nothing to do even for Marta Rossetti (43a at 2 “70), Roberta Midali (out), Sophie Mathiou (66a at 4” 50) and Anita Gulli (55a at 3 “11).

The second heat at 13.30.

November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 12:28)

