Lewandowski 4th, Mbappe 2nd… the 5 most in-form strikers in the world right now

Forwards have the opportunity to do the most glamorous things on a football pitch, like scoring a goal or helping another teammate find the back of the net.

They are the ones who are usually showered with praise because their impact is direct and therefore more apparent than that of others.

Europe’s top five leagues feature some of the best attackers in the game.

There is no shortage of world-class strikers in modern football. There are plenty of incredibly talented forwards and wingers in today’s football. What is interesting with the best attackers of the moment is that most of them are approaching their thirties or have already started well into it.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the most in-form strikers in the world right now.

#5 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

After missing the majority of the first half of the season through injury, Neymar Jr. returned to the squad in February. He could only offer glimpses of his genius on his first outings and was even booed by his own fans after PSG’s Champions League exit.

However, Neymar Jr. has changed his style in recent weeks and has become a force to be reckoned with for PSG. In his last five appearances for the club in all competitions, the Brazilian has scored six goals and provided two assists.

Notably, he netted a brace against Lorient in the first week of April and netted a hat-trick and an assist in PSG’s 6-1 win over Clermont Foot last weekend.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Robert Lewandowski has been the most prolific striker on the planet in the current season. He scored 46 goals and four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

The Poland international was in fine form in March, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in five appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians. He netted a resounding hat-trick against RB Salzburg in Bayern Munich’s quarter-final second leg.

He didn’t score in the first two matches in April, against Freiburg in the Bundesliga and against Villarreal in the Champions League. But the Bayern Munich centre-forward has since bounced back by scoring the winning goal in the last Bundesliga encounter against Augsburg.

#3 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

In recent seasons, Son Heung-Min has proven beyond reasonable doubt that Tottenham Hotspur are much more than a ‘Harry Kane team’. The South Korea international has always been good for the Lilywhites but he’s really let his quality shine through in recent months.

With Kane finding his groove, we’re starting to see Son at his best. His electric pace, cunning and composure helped propel Spurs to fourth in the Premier League table.

He has six goals and one assist in his last three Premier League appearances for Spurs and is one of the most in-form strikers in the world today.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappé has been in sparkling form for club and country in the 2021-22 season. The Frenchman was in a league of his own and scored goals and created chances like clockwork.

His blistering speed and incredible craftiness continue to plague defenders and he will be sorely missed by PSG should he decide to leave the club this summer. Mbappe has been in sublime form lately for PSG.

In five appearances in all competitions for PSG since March, Mbappe has registered seven goals and provided four assists. The French striker had a hat-trick of assists and also found the net twice in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient just over a week ago.

He then scored a hat-trick and delivered an assist last weekend against Clermont Foot, which PSG beat 6-1.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema has been phenomenal for Real Madrid this season. He played some of the best matches of his career and truly established himself as an icon at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid centre-forward scored a hat-trick in the round of 16 and quarter-finals of this year’s Champions League. Benzema’s record in recent months is simply outstanding.

In his last eight appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, the 34-year-old has netted 13 goals and provided four assists. Benzema is seen as the big favorite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

