Lewandowski and Mbappé in Dubai: ‘Yes Var, no to the World Cup every two years’

Together on the Globe Soccer stage for a convinced yes to the Var and a clear no to the biennial World Cup. Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé opened the proceedings of the most anticipated football event in Dubai. The Bayern and PSG strikers have retraced their careers by indicating their ambitions.

The position

The Frenchman, upon expiry of the contract, did not touch the issue of renewal with the Parisian company. On the other hand, he was very explicit about technological innovations: “I’m in favor. But it must be used correctly. It is true that referees can be wrong, they are human, and there is pressure on them. But this is also true for us footballers, when we wait even many minutes without understanding what is happening. In any case we are at the beginning ”. Lewandowski echoes him, adding on the World Cup: “I’m not in favor of the World Cup every two years. This football is too challenging “. The Frenchman also agrees: “The World Cup is special also because it takes place every 4 years”.