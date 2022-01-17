Lewandowski best player of 2021, mockery for Mancini and Donnarumma

The Bayern striker overtakes Messi and Salah, the blue coach behind Tuchel among the coaches while Gigio surrenders to Mendy in the goalkeepers

No Italian awarded at the Fifa The Best. The ct Roberto Mancini, in contention for best coach, is surpassed by Thomas Tuchel champion in the Champions League with Chelsea, as well as Gianluigi Donnarumma (candidate for best goalkeeper) ends behind Edouard Mendy, always of Chelsea. Robert Lewandowski he is instead the best player of 2021, preceded by Messi and Salah. Finally, three Azzurri in the top 11 formation: Donnarumma, Bonucci and Jorginho.

BEST MALE PLAYER: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI

Small rematch for Robert Lewandowski, who after having seen the Ballon d’Or slip away, this time overtakes Messi and Salah as the best player of 2021. The Polish forward has surpassed Gerd Muller’s record with 43 goals in 34 Bundesliga games in the calendar year.

BEST FEMALE PLAYER: ALEXIA PUTELLAS

Alexia Putellas, star of Barcelona and Spain, is the best player of 2021. Behind her teammate Jennifer Hermoso, with whom she won the Champions League and Spanish championship in 2021, and Samantha Kerr (striker of Chelsea and Australia).

BEST TRAINING 2021 (TOP 11 FIFA)

Consolation for Italy that finds three players in the FIFA top 11 for 2021. Here is the line-up: Donnarumma; Alaba, Ruben Dias, Bonucci; Jorginho, Kantè, De Bruyne; Cristiano Ronaldo, Haaland, Lewandowski, Messi.

BEST MEN’S TEAM COACH: THOMAS TUCHEL

Nothing to do for Roberto Mancini who for 2021 has to “settle” for the victory at the European Championships, not enough to receive the award as the best coach of last season. Fifa, in the person of Arsene Wenger, gives the award to Thomas Tuchel, winner of the Champions League with Chelsea. Disappointment also for Pep Guardiola, third technician in the race.

BEST FEMALE TEAM COACH: EMMA HAYES

Chelsea women’s coach Emma Hayes precedes Lluis Cortes (Ukraine coach) and Sabrina Wiegman (England coach). Hayes, at the helm of the Blues since 2012, won the Premier League last year.

BEST MEN’S GOALKEEPER: EDOUARD MENDY

It is Edouard Mendy, the extreme defender of Chelsea, champion of the last Champions League, to win the award as the best goalkeeper of 2021. A small mockery for our Gianluigi Donnarumma, included among the three candidates together with Manuel Neuer but not awarded despite the victory at the Europeans with excellent performances especially on penalties in the semifinals and in the final.

BEST FEMALE GOALKEEPER: CHRISTIANE ENDLER

In the women’s field, Christiane Endler of Lyon and Chile is the best goalkeeper of the 2021 season. The Chilean number 1, who won the Scudetto with PSG before moving to Lyon in the summer, preceded opponents Ann-Patrick Berger (Chelsea and Germany) and Stephanie Labbè (Psg and Canada).

BEST GOAL (PUSKAS AWARD): ERIK LAMELA

Argentine Erik Lamela wins the award as the author of the most beautiful goal of 2021. The award, named after a football legend like Puskas, comes to the Tottenham attacking midfielder after the splendid goal on March 14, 2021 against Arsenal: a hit from billiards of rabona. The prowess of the former Roma was preferred to those of Schick and Taremi.

FAIR PLAY AWARD: DANISH NATIONAL

The recognition as the most beautiful gesture of 2021 could not fail to go to the national team of Denmark and the Danish medical staff, able to save Christian Eriksen’s life on 12 June 2021 when the footballer was the victim of a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the match of the Europeans against Finland.

FIFA SPECIAL AWARD: CRISTIANO RONALDO

Finally, special recognition from FIFA to Cristiano Ronaldo, awarded for his inimitable career and for his numerous records.